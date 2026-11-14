Birmingham’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market Location: Birmingham, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$25.40/hour (commensurate with experience)

Support the meat department with counter service, stocking, and keeping displays fresh and clean. This role is great if you enjoy fast-paced work, talking with customers, and want access to Whole Foods “Whole Benefits” (store discount, PTO, wellness programs, and more for eligible team members).

Employer: Warby Parker

Location: Downtown Birmingham, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive base pay plus variable compensation (range not listed)

Lead a team of Opticians while helping customers find and fit eyewear they love. Ideal if you’re a licensed or ABO-certified optician with 2+ years of management experience and want strong benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k), parental leave, and free eyewear.

Employer: Your Dry Cleaners

Location: Birmingham, MI 48009

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Be the friendly face at a local dry cleaner—greet walk-in and drive-up customers, handle orders and payments, and help with basic garment sorting and tagging. Good fit if you have 1 year of customer service experience, like building regular customer relationships, and want flexible hours.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often have more than one spot to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.