Birmingham’s marketing scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know digital, data, and auto tech. If you’ve got paid media or partnership chops, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Razorfish

Razorfish Location: Birmingham, MI (hybrid, about 4 days/week in office)

(hybrid, about 4 days/week in office) Salary: $60,800 – $84,000/year

Type: Full-time

Work on high-impact paid search campaigns using AI tools, Google Ads, SA360, and more. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years in paid media, enjoy mentoring juniors, and want strong benefits like paid family leave, tuition help, and flexible time off.

Employer: Publicis Collective

Publicis Collective Location: Birmingham, MI

Salary: $75,050 – $102,700/year

Type: Full-time

Lead paid social strategy and execution across platforms like Meta, TikTok, Pinterest, and Reddit, while managing and growing at least one analyst. Ideal if you have 3+ years hands-on paid social experience, love data, and want flexible time off plus medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: HERE Technologies

HERE Technologies Location: Birmingham, MI

Salary: $96,600 – $138,000/year + bonus eligibility

Type: Full-time

Own a small, strategic portfolio of automotive tech and platform partners at the crossroads of AI, cloud, maps, and software-defined vehicles. Best for someone with 5+ years in enterprise tech/SaaS/auto tech sales or partnerships who can handle complex global deals and likes working close to product and engineering.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—roles like this often evolve around strong candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.