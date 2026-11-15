Birmingham’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from street-level outreach to executive leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote, based near Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission only (no cap listed)

If you’ve got a strong network in real estate, sales, or your community, this role helps you turn those contacts into funded mortgage loans. Satori offers structured training, weekly producer calls, pod leaders who join your early client calls, and access to AI tools to help you ramp up faster.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: Remote, based near Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Commission only (no cap listed)

This is a pure closer seat: live, pre-screened purchase leads are sent to you, plus online and AI-matched leads. No cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch—your success is measured on conversion, with support from a national team and access to 50+ lenders.

Employer: Autocar Trucks

Location: Birmingham, AL (on-site, relocation expected)

Type: Full-time, executive

Salary: Competitive executive compensation with performance-based upside

High-impact leadership role owning construction market strategy for a historic U.S. truck OEM. You’ll shape Autocar’s competitive position, lead national fleet relationships, and drive growth in mixers, dumps, roll-offs, and more, with full benefits and strong visibility.

Employer: CAC Group (part of The Baldwin Group)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead marketing and renewal strategy for a P&C insurance book of business in the construction space. You’ll oversee a service team, run renewal and prospect meetings, analyze carrier quotes, and help shape marketing strategy—ideal if you have 5–7 years in P&C and a state license.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Birmingham, AL (territory-based)

Type: Full-time, hybrid field sales

Salary: $55,000–$95,000 1st year (uncapped commission)

Territory sales role with a 100+ year-old MRO distributor. You’ll grow a book of business through relationship-building, cold calling, and product demos, with strong training, uncapped commission, and full benefits including medical, dental, and 401(k).

Employer: Inizio Engage recruiting for Aquestive Therapeutics

Location: Birmingham, AL area

Type: Full-time, field pharmaceutical sales

Salary: $125,000–$150,000/year expected range + bonus & benefits

Launch-focused specialty sales role promoting Anaphylm™, a potential first-in-class, needle-free epinephrine product. You’ll build a territory from the ground up, educate providers, navigate payer access, and travel about 30%—great fit for reps with 3+ years of pharma/specialty/B2B success.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL (within PwC’s U.S. footprint)

Type: Full-time, director level

Salary: $122,500–$423,780/year (range varies by location; bonus eligible)

Senior role leading internal communications and change strategy across firmwide initiatives. You’ll advise leaders, craft executive messaging, manage complex programs, and mentor team members, with broad benefits and room to shape how the firm communicates.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Birmingham, AL (in-person, outdoors)

Type: Part-time, 4–20 hours/week

Salary: From $30/hour

Simple, active gig: stand in busy public areas, approach people, and get them to scan a QR code and complete a 2-minute survey. No experience needed—just a smartphone, comfort talking to strangers, and the ability to stay on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will list nearby territories or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.