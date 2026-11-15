Birmingham’s engineering scene is busy right now—lots of mix between field work, plant work, and design roles. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there’s a solid spread here from early‑career to senior.

Employer: Autocar Trucks

Autocar Trucks Location: Birmingham, AL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes base pay + bonus + full benefits)

Not listed (includes base pay + bonus + full benefits) Work on severe-duty truck assembly, optimizing layouts, cycle times, and processes using Lean/Six Sigma. Great fit if you like data, process improvement, and seeing your ideas show up on the factory floor.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Remote / Southeast offices (incl. Birmingham, AL)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Richmond, VA reference): $125,900–$214,100

Lead high-voltage transmission line projects up to 765kV, manage design and QA/QC, and mentor staff. Ideal for a PE with 10+ years in transmission who wants big-utility projects and flexible work.

Employer: Actalent (supporting a geotechnical/testing firm)

(supporting a geotechnical/testing firm) Location: Birmingham, AL (onsite)

Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Pay: $26.44–$36.05/hr

Mix of office analysis and field work on foundations, slopes, and earth retention systems. Good for 0–4 years’ experience with EIT/GIT or working toward it and wanting strong mentoring and long-term growth.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Birmingham, AL (onsite, ~50% travel in Southeast)

Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Pay: $18.00–$25.00/hr

Field-heavy role doing construction materials testing, DOT inspections, and lab work. Great if you have 5+ years CMT experience and nuclear gauge certification and like being out on active job sites.

Employer: Actalent

Location: Birmingham, AL (hybrid)

Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Pay: $25.00–$40.00/hr

Support complex mechanical and piping design using AutoCAD/AutoCAD 3D, ideally with petro-chemical experience. Hybrid schedule with short Fridays—nice if you’re an experienced designer who wants flexibility.

Employer: Seneca Resources

Location: Birmingham, AL (onsite with some travel)

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: ~$130,000/year

Design and specify industrial/commercial HVAC systems from load calcs through commissioning. Strong match for 5+ years HVAC design/field experience and comfort with tools like AutoCAD, Revit, and load calc software.

Employer: LS Solutions

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Field and office role doing sampling, compliance inspections, and site assessments, plus report writing and coordination with regulators. Good for someone with environmental sampling and regulatory experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible if your experience is in the same ballpark.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.