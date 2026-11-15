Birmingham’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cloud, data, and AI pros. If you’ve got enterprise or consulting experience, there are some strong six-figure options on the table.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Birmingham, AL (Advisory, client-facing)

(Advisory, client-facing) Type: Full-time

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Work with Oracle Cloud SCM (Procurement, Purchasing, Payables, Inventory, Order Management, etc.) to support clients, manage incidents and changes, and handle quarterly updates. Great fit if you have 3+ years experience and want a mix of functional ownership, client work, and mentoring others.

Employer: Motion

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include healthcare, 401(k) , tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay)

Not listed (benefits include healthcare, , tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay) Own reliability for Azure-hosted apps using AKS, Terraform, CI/CD, and observability tools like Azure Monitor and Grafana. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in tech/software engineering and enjoy deep work on performance, uptime, and incident response.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Birmingham, AL (Advisory, healthcare focus)

(Advisory, healthcare focus) Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Lead teams building AI and GenAI solutions for health systems—think RAG, agentic workflows, Azure OpenAI, and HIPAA-compliant data pipelines. Best for someone with 12+ years experience and strong healthcare data science / health IT background, including 6–7 years at a health system.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $88,600 – $147,600

Join Deloitte’s TE&E People Analytics team to build dashboards, reports, and data stories for Talent leadership using tools like Tableau, SQL, Excel, PowerPoint. Good match if you have 5+ years in reporting/visualization and want to work with HR/talent data.

Employer: EY

Location: Open/Anywhere in U.S. (can be based in Birmingham)

(can be based in Birmingham) Type: Full-time

Salary (all other U.S. offices, incl. most locations): $144,000 – $329,100

Lead generative AI + knowledge graph architectures using Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL, GraphRAG, multi-agent workflows. Great for a hands-on technical leader with 12+ years in data/AI and experience connecting semantic layers, LLMs, and enterprise systems.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Lead Oracle EPM implementations (planning, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting) for finance teams. Best if you have 7+ years of client-facing Oracle Finance Consulting with tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, EDMCS, EPCM, or Narrative Reporting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles and talent networks you can join.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.