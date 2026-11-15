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Birmingham
💻 Birmingham, AL IT Roles with Multiple $120K+ Openings
4 days ago
Birmingham’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for cloud, data, and AI pros. If you’ve got enterprise or consulting experience, there are some strong six-figure options on the table.
Senior Associate – Managed Services, SCM Oracle Cloud
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL (Advisory, client-facing)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Work with Oracle Cloud SCM (Procurement, Purchasing, Payables, Inventory, Order Management, etc.) to support clients, manage incidents and changes, and handle quarterly updates. Great fit if you have 3+ years experience and want a mix of functional ownership, client work, and mentoring others.
SRE – Azure (Global Industrial)
- Employer: Motion
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (benefits include healthcare, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, vacation, sick, and holiday pay)
- Own reliability for Azure-hosted apps using AKS, Terraform, CI/CD, and observability tools like Azure Monitor and Grafana. Ideal if you have 5–7 years in tech/software engineering and enjoy deep work on performance, uptime, and incident response.
Applied AI Health Data System Engineer – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL (Advisory, healthcare focus)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Lead teams building AI and GenAI solutions for health systems—think RAG, agentic workflows, Azure OpenAI, and HIPAA-compliant data pipelines. Best for someone with 12+ years experience and strong healthcare data science / health IT background, including 6–7 years at a health system.
Specialist Lead, Analytics and Insights (People Analytics)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $88,600 – $147,600
- Join Deloitte’s TE&E People Analytics team to build dashboards, reports, and data stories for Talent leadership using tools like Tableau, SQL, Excel, PowerPoint. Good match if you have 5+ years in reporting/visualization and want to work with HR/talent data.
Hands-on Solution & Graph/Ontology Architect – Senior Manager (TMT Sector, Open Location)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open/Anywhere in U.S. (can be based in Birmingham)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (all other U.S. offices, incl. most locations): $144,000 – $329,100
- Lead generative AI + knowledge graph architectures using Stardog, Neo4j, RDF/OWL, GraphRAG, multi-agent workflows. Great for a hands-on technical leader with 12+ years in data/AI and experience connecting semantic layers, LLMs, and enterprise systems.
Oracle Cloud EPM Implementation – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Lead Oracle EPM implementations (planning, budgeting, forecasting, consolidation, reporting) for finance teams. Best if you have 7+ years of client-facing Oracle Finance Consulting with tools like FCCS, ePBCS, ARCS, EDMCS, EPCM, or Narrative Reporting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company has related roles and talent networks you can join.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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