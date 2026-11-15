Birmingham’s leadership job market is busy right now, with openings from big banks to global manufacturers. If you’re ready to step into (or up in) management, these roles span tech, healthcare, retail, and more.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Birmingham, AL (part-time)

(part-time) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Agile delivery for KPMG’s internal ServiceNow platform, coordinating developers and contractors while owning sprints, roadmaps, and quality. Great fit if you have 5+ years in technical project management/Scrum and want a high-impact role in a major consulting firm.

Employer: Autocar Trucks

Location: Birmingham, AL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Run the flagship refuse truck division with full P&L ownership, leading sales, product, engineering, and marketing. Ideal for a senior exec with 15+ years’ management experience and deep background in the waste/refuse truck industry.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual discretionary bonus

Lead large, multi-client physician revenue cycle portfolios, using automation and AI to improve cash collections and reduce denials. Best for leaders with 9+ years of revenue cycle leadership and experience advising physician or practice executives.

Employer: Magna International (Cosma)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Regular/Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Own automotive programs from quote through launch, coordinating engineering, quality, tooling, and operations. Strong match if you have 5+ years in automotive manufacturing/program management, especially with aluminum or high-pressure die casting.

Employer: Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (bonus eligible)

Manage mid-sized projects in electromechanical and power management, acting as the main customer contact and keeping work on time, on budget, and safe. Good for someone with 2–4 years of project management and interest in strong training, PTO, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive salary + bonus + benefits (exact amount not listed)

Run a single Domino’s store, leading the team, hitting profit targets, and keeping operations and food safety tight. Great step if you have 1+ year of GM experience in a fast-paced service setting and want clear growth paths with a national brand.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Hoover, AL (Riverchase Operations Center – onsite 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time, Exempt, Incentive-eligible

Salary: Target range around $222,109 – $260,840+ USD (plus incentive plans)

Partner with the Divisional CIO to drive tech strategy, portfolio governance, budgets, and regulatory readiness, while leading a business management team. Best for seasoned leaders with 12+ years’ relevant experience and strong background in technology, finance, or risk/governance.

Employer: Community Choice Financial Family of Brands

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.25/hour + performance bonuses

Lead a financial services retail store, driving revenue, coaching your team, and keeping compliance and cash handling tight. Good fit if you have 2+ years in a supervisory role (retail/finance/service), want bonus potential, and like a business-casual, customer-focused environment.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to strong leaders who are still growing into the next level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.