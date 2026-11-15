Birmingham’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel roles. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to advanced clinical jobs.

Employer: UHS / Alabama Clinical Schools

UHS / Alabama Clinical Schools Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7:30am, rotating weekends)

Highlights: Direct care with at-risk youth in a residential behavioral health setting. $3,000 sign-on bonus, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and career growth across UHS.

Employer: Seale Harris Clinic

Location: Birmingham, AL (St. Vincent’s campus)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm

Highlights: Outpatient primary care clinic with no weekends, no major holidays, no call. ARDMS required; echo/abdominal/vascular/small parts experience preferred. About 10–11 studies per day with 45-minute slots.

Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Hands-on resident care in a long-term care setting. Full benefits including medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, PTO, disability, EAP, referral bonuses, and pay-advance program.

Employer: Encompass Health

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Inpatient rehab role for OTs with 2+ years’ experience. Day-one benefits, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and strong focus on career growth.

Employer: Christ Health Center

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Clinic-based RN role (no listed nights/weekends) in community primary care. Mix of direct patient care, triage, procedures, and care coordination. Great if you like mission-driven outpatient work.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, 7on/7off, 1pm–11pm

Highlights: Hospital-based phlebotomy with broad specimen collection. Benefits for 20+ hrs/week (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, tuition reimbursement). Great for those who like long stretches off.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, 11-week paid internship

Pay: $17.75–$22/hr

Highlights: Mon–Fri 8am–4:30pm. For students in chemical/biological/CLS/Med Tech programs. Hands-on exposure to microbiology workflows, instruments, and projects plus structured internship programming.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: ~$1,819/week (includes stipends, subject to confirmation)

(includes stipends, subject to confirmation) Highlights: CVOR tech contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs/on-call. Good fit if you want travel pay plus steady OR volume.

Employer: Alsana

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time, Saturdays 7am–7pm

Highlights: LPN role in an eating disorder treatment setting. Mix of assessments, meds, vitals, coordination with providers, and close client interaction.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time travel

Estimated Pay: $1,677–$1,768/week

Highlights: OR tech role (CST + 2+ years’ experience required). Strong travel package with health benefits, 401(k), and tax-advantaged housing/meals stipends.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 3pm–11:30pm, every 4th weekend

Estimated Pay: $2,064–$2,176/week

Highlights: Level 1 trauma, large academic center. ARRT required, 3–4 years’ imaging experience, OR and trauma background preferred.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time travel

Estimated Pay: $1,815–$1,920/week

Highlights: ICU travel contract with full benefits, housing/meal stipends, and 401(k). Great for RNs with strong critical care skills looking to boost their resume.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time travel

Estimated Pay: $2,270–$2,394/week

Highlights: CT/CT-PET role with tax-advantaged stipends, benefits, and 401(k). Ideal if you have CT/PET experience and want high-acuity imaging work.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time travel

Estimated Pay: $1,909–$2,013/week

Highlights: Med-surg contract caring for behavioral health patients with medical needs. Strong fit for adaptable RNs comfortable in mixed psych/med settings.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time travel

Estimated Pay: $2,064–$2,176/week

Highlights: OR RN travel role with premium pay, housing/meal stipends, and day-one benefits. Scrub + circulate experience preferred.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time travel

Estimated Pay: $2,064–$2,176/week

Highlights: Similar OR RN travel opportunity with strong compensation and benefits, focused on perioperative care in a busy OR.

Employer: Gifted Healthcare

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time travel, 3x12 nights

Highlights: Night-shift med-surg contract with day-one benefits and 24/7 agency support. Good for RNs who like nights and want flexibility.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Birmingham, AL – McWane Building

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri day shift (on-call/flexi)

Highlights: Plan and deliver lactation services for pediatric patients and families. RN, RD, or certified lactation consultant background with lactation experience preferred.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Birmingham, AL – Lee Building

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 12pm–8:30pm

Highlights: Central scheduling role for specialty clinics and testing. Great fit if you’re organized, can multi-task, and like patient-facing admin work.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Birmingham, AL – Main Campus

Type: 7-on/7-off, 1pm–11pm

Highlights: Hospital pharmacy tech role with sterile and non-sterile compounding, Pyxis, and more. Certification required (or AL intern/extern). Strong choice if you want high-volume pediatric hospital experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings you can jump to from the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.