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Birmingham
🏥 Birmingham, AL Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Great Openings
4 days ago
Birmingham’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring across hospitals, clinics, and travel roles. Here are several solid options, from entry-level to advanced clinical jobs.
Mental Health Associate – 3rd Shift (Mon–Fri)
- Employer: UHS / Alabama Clinical Schools
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11pm–7:30am, rotating weekends)
- Highlights: Direct care with at-risk youth in a residential behavioral health setting. $3,000 sign-on bonus, generous PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and career growth across UHS.
Registered Ultrasound Technologist
- Employer: Seale Harris Clinic
- Location: Birmingham, AL (St. Vincent’s campus)
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 8am–5pm
- Highlights: Outpatient primary care clinic with no weekends, no major holidays, no call. ARDMS required; echo/abdominal/vascular/small parts experience preferred. About 10–11 studies per day with 45-minute slots.
Assisted Living Aide
- Employer: Diversicare Healthcare Services, LLC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Hands-on resident care in a long-term care setting. Full benefits including medical/dental/vision, 401(k), tuition reimbursement, PTO, disability, EAP, referral bonuses, and pay-advance program.
Senior Occupational Therapist
- Employer: Encompass Health
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Inpatient rehab role for OTs with 2+ years’ experience. Day-one benefits, generous PTO, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) with match, ESPP, and strong focus on career growth.
Registered Nurse (RN) – Primary Care Clinic
- Employer: Christ Health Center
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Clinic-based RN role (no listed nights/weekends) in community primary care. Mix of direct patient care, triage, procedures, and care coordination. Great if you like mission-driven outpatient work.
Hospital Phlebotomist – 7 On / 7 Off, 2nd Shift
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, 7on/7off, 1pm–11pm
- Highlights: Hospital-based phlebotomy with broad specimen collection. Benefits for 20+ hrs/week (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, tuition reimbursement). Great for those who like long stretches off.
Microbiology Lab Intern – Summer Program
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, 11-week paid internship
- Pay: $17.75–$22/hr
- Highlights: Mon–Fri 8am–4:30pm. For students in chemical/biological/CLS/Med Tech programs. Hands-on exposure to microbiology workflows, instruments, and projects plus structured internship programming.
Travel CVOR Surgical Technologist – 13 Weeks
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Travel, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts
- Estimated Pay: ~$1,819/week (includes stipends, subject to confirmation)
- Highlights: CVOR tech contract with guaranteed stipends for facility call-offs/on-call. Good fit if you want travel pay plus steady OR volume.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Eating Disorder Care
- Employer: Alsana
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time, Saturdays 7am–7pm
- Highlights: LPN role in an eating disorder treatment setting. Mix of assessments, meds, vitals, coordination with providers, and close client interaction.
Travel Operating Room Surgical Technologist
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time travel
- Estimated Pay: $1,677–$1,768/week
- Highlights: OR tech role (CST + 2+ years’ experience required). Strong travel package with health benefits, 401(k), and tax-advantaged housing/meals stipends.
Travel Radiologic Technologist (X-Ray)
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time travel, 13 weeks, 3pm–11:30pm, every 4th weekend
- Estimated Pay: $2,064–$2,176/week
- Highlights: Level 1 trauma, large academic center. ARRT required, 3–4 years’ imaging experience, OR and trauma background preferred.
Travel Critical Care RN – ICU
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time travel
- Estimated Pay: $1,815–$1,920/week
- Highlights: ICU travel contract with full benefits, housing/meal stipends, and 401(k). Great for RNs with strong critical care skills looking to boost their resume.
Travel CT Technologist
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time travel
- Estimated Pay: $2,270–$2,394/week
- Highlights: CT/CT-PET role with tax-advantaged stipends, benefits, and 401(k). Ideal if you have CT/PET experience and want high-acuity imaging work.
Travel Med-Surg RN – Behavioral Health Focus
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time travel
- Estimated Pay: $1,909–$2,013/week
- Highlights: Med-surg contract caring for behavioral health patients with medical needs. Strong fit for adaptable RNs comfortable in mixed psych/med settings.
Travel OR RN – Operating Room
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time travel
- Estimated Pay: $2,064–$2,176/week
- Highlights: OR RN travel role with premium pay, housing/meal stipends, and day-one benefits. Scrub + circulate experience preferred.
Travel OR RN – Operating Room
- Employer: Soliant
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time travel
- Estimated Pay: $2,064–$2,176/week
- Highlights: Similar OR RN travel opportunity with strong compensation and benefits, focused on perioperative care in a busy OR.
Travel Med-Surg RN – Nights
- Employer: Gifted Healthcare
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time travel, 3x12 nights
- Highlights: Night-shift med-surg contract with day-one benefits and 24/7 agency support. Good for RNs who like nights and want flexibility.
Lactation Consultant
- Employer: Children’s of Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL – McWane Building
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri day shift (on-call/flexi)
- Highlights: Plan and deliver lactation services for pediatric patients and families. RN, RD, or certified lactation consultant background with lactation experience preferred.
Patient Registration Scheduler
- Employer: Children’s of Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL – Lee Building
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 12pm–8:30pm
- Highlights: Central scheduling role for specialty clinics and testing. Great fit if you’re organized, can multi-task, and like patient-facing admin work.
Pharmacy Technician – 7 On / 7 Off
- Employer: Children’s of Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL – Main Campus
- Type: 7-on/7-off, 1pm–11pm
- Highlights: Hospital pharmacy tech role with sterile and non-sterile compounding, Pyxis, and more. Certification required (or AL intern/extern). Strong choice if you want high-volume pediatric hospital experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar openings you can jump to from the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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