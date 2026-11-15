Birmingham has a steady flow of office and scheduling jobs right now, especially in healthcare and corporate support. Here are several solid admin openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: See KPMG’s pay transparency page for ranges by city

See KPMG’s pay transparency page for ranges by city Why it’s interesting: Senior-level role owning records and information governance across the firm. You’ll partner with legal and risk teams, modernize workflows, and act as a retention expert. Requires 5+ years in Records & Information Management and experience with modern records systems.

Employer: Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Front-line role booking and rescheduling patients for a busy sports medicine practice. Great fit if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and like talking with patients on the phone all day.

Employer: Motion

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (benefits include healthcare, 401(k) , tuition reimbursement, paid time off)

Not listed (benefits include healthcare, , tuition reimbursement, paid time off) Why it’s interesting: Office support role doing filing, data entry, and reports to help track and speed up open orders. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, strong with Microsoft Office, and have 3–5 years admin experience.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Main Campus, Lee Building – Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:30 p.m.–8:00 p.m. (Day–Evening)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Central scheduling role for specialty clinics, therapies, testing, and radiology. You’ll work directly with families to book appointments in a pediatric hospital setting; good for strong multitaskers who like a later shift.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Main Campus, Lee Building – Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. or 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m. (Day)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Similar centralized scheduling role with standard daytime hours. Ideal if you want steady weekday work helping families get into specialty clinics and coordinating with multiple departments.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers list related roles on the same page. Don’t wait too long; admin jobs like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.