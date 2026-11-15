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Birmingham
💰 Birmingham, AL Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Birmingham’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level office roles to high-end consulting and tax leadership. Here are several solid accounting and finance openings worth a look.
Billing & Collections Specialist
- Employer: TherapySouth
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
This role manages patient billing, collections, and insurance claims for a growing physical therapy group. Good fit if you like detailed account work, phone interaction, and a mission-driven, patient-focused setting.
Accounting Associate (Customer Warranty Processing Specialist)
- Employer: Serra Automotive Group
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (entry-level)
Great starter role handling warranty processing, refunds, and data entry for a busy auto group. No prior experience required—ideal if you’re organized, accurate, and want to break into accounting.
Accounts Payable Specialist – Awesome Benefits (East Birmingham)
- Employer: PANGEATWO (recruiting for a manufacturing company)
- Location: Birmingham, AL (East Birmingham area)
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: $50,000 – $60,000
High-volume AP role with a stable, growing manufacturer and strong benefits. You’ll handle invoice processing, reconciliations, journal entries, and tax reporting—best for someone with 3–7 years AP experience who likes a fast pace.
Financial Services – Global Compliance & Reporting – Real Estate Tax Senior Manager
- Employer: EY (Ernst & Young)
- Location: Anywhere in Country (listed for Birmingham, AL)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid client-serving role
- Salary: $147,400 – $336,800 (US range)
Lead complex real estate tax compliance and reporting for major financial services clients. This is a senior leadership role for CPAs or attorneys with 5–7+ years real estate tax experience who want national-level impact and top-tier pay.
Wealth Management Middle Office Specialist
- Employer: Regions Bank
- Location: Hoover, AL (Riverchase Complex North Building)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Target range from $37,750 (minimum), median $44,940
Support Regions’ wealth management teams with trust accounting, cash processing, fees, and reporting. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with numbers, and want strong bank benefits and overtime eligibility.
Asset Manager – Grandbridge Real Estate Capital
- Employer: Truist
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee commercial mortgage loan portfolios, analyze property financials, and manage borrower requests. Best for pros with 5+ years in commercial real estate finance who enjoy deep analysis and asset performance work.
SAP Finance Consultant – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL (consulting, likely travel/hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for large clients, guiding teams through finance transformation projects. Great if you have 5+ years experience, strong SAP background, and like client-facing project work.
Billing Specialist
- Employer: Baker Donelson
- Location: Birmingham, AL (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, hybrid (in-office 2nd & 4th Wednesdays)
- Salary: Not listed
Law-firm billing role handling prebills, invoice edits, WIP monitoring, and reporting. Ideal for someone with 2+ years law firm billing experience and strong Excel skills who wants a mostly-remote schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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