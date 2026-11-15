Birmingham’s finance scene is busy right now, from entry-level office roles to high-end consulting and tax leadership. Here are several solid accounting and finance openings worth a look.

Employer: TherapySouth

TherapySouth Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

This role manages patient billing, collections, and insurance claims for a growing physical therapy group. Good fit if you like detailed account work, phone interaction, and a mission-driven, patient-focused setting.

Employer: Serra Automotive Group

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (entry-level)

Great starter role handling warranty processing, refunds, and data entry for a busy auto group. No prior experience required—ideal if you’re organized, accurate, and want to break into accounting.

Employer: PANGEATWO (recruiting for a manufacturing company)

Location: Birmingham, AL (East Birmingham area)

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $50,000 – $60,000

High-volume AP role with a stable, growing manufacturer and strong benefits. You’ll handle invoice processing, reconciliations, journal entries, and tax reporting—best for someone with 3–7 years AP experience who likes a fast pace.

Employer: EY (Ernst & Young)

Location: Anywhere in Country (listed for Birmingham, AL)

Type: Full-time, hybrid client-serving role

Salary: $147,400 – $336,800 (US range)

Lead complex real estate tax compliance and reporting for major financial services clients. This is a senior leadership role for CPAs or attorneys with 5–7+ years real estate tax experience who want national-level impact and top-tier pay.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Hoover, AL (Riverchase Complex North Building)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Target range from $37,750 (minimum), median $44,940

Support Regions’ wealth management teams with trust accounting, cash processing, fees, and reporting. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable with numbers, and want strong bank benefits and overtime eligibility.

Employer: Truist

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee commercial mortgage loan portfolios, analyze property financials, and manage borrower requests. Best for pros with 5+ years in commercial real estate finance who enjoy deep analysis and asset performance work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL (consulting, likely travel/hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Lead SAP FI/FICO/Central Finance workstreams for large clients, guiding teams through finance transformation projects. Great if you have 5+ years experience, strong SAP background, and like client-facing project work.

Employer: Baker Donelson

Location: Birmingham, AL (hybrid)

Type: Full-time, hybrid (in-office 2nd & 4th Wednesdays)

Salary: Not listed

Law-firm billing role handling prebills, invoice edits, WIP monitoring, and reporting. Ideal for someone with 2+ years law firm billing experience and strong Excel skills who wants a mostly-remote schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always easy to find.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.