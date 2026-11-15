Birmingham has steady demand for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and want solid hours, these transportation roles are worth a look.

Employer: AreOnePath

AreOnePath Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Haul hazardous and non-hazardous bulk chemicals using late-model tanker trucks across assigned U.S. regions.

Best for experienced CDL A drivers with tanker endorsement who want steady regional work and a strong focus on safety and compliance.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Birmingham, AL (must live within 75 miles)

(must live within 75 miles) Type: Full-time, company driver

Average pay: $1,940–$2,375 weekly

Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000 (experienced); $5,000 (inexperienced)

(experienced); (inexperienced) Home time: Every three weeks

Every three weeks Run terminal-to-terminal, no-touch, drop-and-hook freight in double pups, mostly east of the Mississippi.

Good fit if you’re part of a formed team with CDL-A, doubles/triples and HazMat, and want high weekly pay, pet policy, and strong benefits.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Birmingham, AL (travel nationwide)

(travel nationwide) Type: Full-time, company driver

Average pay: $1,435–$1,750 weekly

Sign-on bonus: $7,500

Home time: Every three weeks

Every three weeks Fly to different parts of the country, haul flooring tile on flatbeds, and unload with moffetts to homes, job sites, and businesses.

Great if you have at least 3 months CDL-A experience, like travel, and want paid flights plus performance and annual bonus potential.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver auto parts to commercial customers while helping in-store with basic automotive advice.

Nice option if you’re 18+, have a regular driver’s license, like customer service, and want steady hours in an essential industry.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Birmingham, AL (Crossplex area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deliver pizzas, handle cash at the door, and help in-store with cleaning and team tasks when not on the road.

Good for drivers 18+ with 2+ years driving history, a clean record, and a reliable insured car who want flexible hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more routes and locations you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.