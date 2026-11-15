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Birmingham
🚌 Birmingham, AL Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles
4 days ago
Birmingham has steady demand for safe, reliable drivers right now. If you like being on the road and want solid hours, these transportation roles are worth a look.
CDL A Tanker Truck Driver
- Employer: AreOnePath
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Haul hazardous and non-hazardous bulk chemicals using late-model tanker trucks across assigned U.S. regions.
- Best for experienced CDL A drivers with tanker endorsement who want steady regional work and a strong focus on safety and compliance.
CDL-A - Dedicated Team Truck Driver – Estes
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Birmingham, AL (must live within 75 miles)
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Average pay: $1,940–$2,375 weekly
- Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000 (experienced); $5,000 (inexperienced)
- Home time: Every three weeks
- Run terminal-to-terminal, no-touch, drop-and-hook freight in double pups, mostly east of the Mississippi.
- Good fit if you’re part of a formed team with CDL-A, doubles/triples and HazMat, and want high weekly pay, pet policy, and strong benefits.
CDL-A - Jet-Set Dedicated Flatbed Truck Driver
- Employer: Schneider
- Location: Birmingham, AL (travel nationwide)
- Type: Full-time, company driver
- Average pay: $1,435–$1,750 weekly
- Sign-on bonus: $7,500
- Home time: Every three weeks
- Fly to different parts of the country, haul flooring tile on flatbeds, and unload with moffetts to homes, job sites, and businesses.
- Great if you have at least 3 months CDL-A experience, like travel, and want paid flights plus performance and annual bonus potential.
Commercial Driver – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Drive company vehicles (no CDL needed) to deliver auto parts to commercial customers while helping in-store with basic automotive advice.
- Nice option if you’re 18+, have a regular driver’s license, like customer service, and want steady hours in an essential industry.
Delivery Driver (05846) – Crossplex
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Birmingham, AL (Crossplex area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Deliver pizzas, handle cash at the door, and help in-store with cleaning and team tasks when not on the road.
- Good for drivers 18+ with 2+ years driving history, a clean record, and a reliable insured car who want flexible hours.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more routes and locations you can explore.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.