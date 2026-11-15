Birmingham’s education scene is busy right now, with options both in and out of the classroom. Here are several roles where you can help students and families while building your own career.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends sports coaching and Christian ministry. You’ll mentor athletes on and off the field, lead Bible studies and team huddles, and help build a Christ-centered team culture.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Birmingham, AL area (two schools near Birmingham)

(two schools near Birmingham) Type: Full-time, contract

Salary: Not listed

Work with about 44 students across two schools, providing speech and language services, writing treatment plans, and joining IEP meetings. Ideal if you hold an Alabama SLP educator license, CCC from ASHA, and enjoy a team-based school setting.

Employer: Children's of Alabama

Location: Main Campus – Lee Building, Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 8:00am–4:30pm)

Salary: Not listed

Help run statewide safety and injury-prevention education for kids and families, with a big focus on simulation training in rural Alabama through the COACHES program. Great fit for an experienced RN or respiratory therapist who likes outreach, travel, and program coordination.

Employer: Onelife Fitness

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead high-energy group fitness classes, build community in the studio, and keep members motivated. You’ll need a current group fitness certification and CPR/AED; you’ll get a free membership, discounts, and in-house education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.