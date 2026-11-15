Birmingham’s retail scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local spots. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Be the face of U-Haul, helping customers with rentals, returns, and equipment checks. On-the-job training, same-day pay options, and cash bonuses for completing certifications.

Employer: Bennetts Company

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Work inside major retailers setting up displays, following planograms, and keeping shelves sharp. Good fit if you like working independently but still being part of a team.

Employer: Walmart Neighborhood Market #4504

Location: 312 Palisades Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35209

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$28/hour plus possible premiums and incentives

Why it’s worth a look: Help customers on the sales floor while earning solid hourly pay and access to health, financial, and education benefits (including Walmart-paid college programs).

Employer: Golf Galaxy (DICK’S Sporting Goods)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Support the footwear department with stockroom work and sales, helping athletes find the right shoes. Great if you like sports, fast-paced retail, and being a go-to expert on the floor.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 603 Bessemer Super Hwy, Midfield, AL 35228

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Convenience store role with weekly pay, benefits, and entry-level leadership experience running shifts and supervising teammates.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Step into leadership in automotive retail—support sales goals, coach team members, and help customers with parts. Good path if you want management experience and like car culture.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Front-of-house role in a busy restaurant, handling payments and guest interactions. Nice option if you enjoy a lively food-and-sports environment.

Employer: Kendra Scott

Location: The Summit – Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Help guests style jewelry and accessories while representing a fashion brand built on Family, Fashion & Philanthropy. Great for people who love trends and customer interaction.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time (up to ~29 hours/week)

Pay Range: $15.00–$18.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Mix of cashiering, stocking, and helping customers with everyday health needs. Part-time role with access to benefits and employee discounts.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Why it’s worth a look: Take phone and in-person orders, keep the store tidy, and support the team. Good entry-level job if you’re at least 16 and enjoy a fast-paced, customer-facing role.

Employer: Ann Taylor

Location: The Summit, Birmingham, AL 35243

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Be a brand ambassador, style customers, and keep the store looking polished. Comes with merchandise discounts, 401(k), and growth opportunities across sister brands.

Employer: T-Link (Metro by T-Mobile Authorized Dealer)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13–$14/hour plus bonus/commission

Why it’s worth a look: Lead a wireless store, coach sales associates, and handle community events. Great fit if you’re bilingual in Spanish, have some leadership experience, and want commission potential.

Employer: Ann Taylor

Location: The Summit, Birmingham, AL 35243

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Step up from sales associate into a leadership role—coach the team, support store operations, and still work directly with customers. Includes discounts and 401(k) eligibility.

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Why it’s worth a look: Same core duties as the full-time role—helping customers with rentals and equipment—just with part-time hours. Includes same-day pay options and bonus opportunities.

Employer: China Way

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: On-site (schedule not specified)

Pay: From $12.00/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Classic cashier role with POS work, customer service, and some stocking. Offers an employee discount and a flexible schedule.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Birmingham retail roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.