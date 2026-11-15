Birmingham’s logistics and retail scene is busy right now, with solid buying and supply chain roles popping up around town. If you like negotiating, planning, and keeping products moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: Autocar Trucks

Autocar Trucks Location: Birmingham, AL (facility ~20 minutes from downtown)

(facility ~20 minutes from downtown) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on sourcing key truck components, negotiating with suppliers, and supporting prototype through production. Good fit if you have 2+ years in purchasing or are an engineering grad wanting to break into supply chain.

Employer: Autocar Trucks

Autocar Trucks Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on indirect spend (services, non‑production items) while driving cost savings and supplier performance. Ideal if you enjoy strategy, cross‑functional work, and building long‑term vendor relationships.

Employer: Books A Million

Location: Birmingham, AL (Home Office, hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the Toys & Gifts category across stores and online—trend spotting, vendor deals, and promotions. Includes up to 40% travel, strong financial responsibility, and perks like health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on what they need and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.