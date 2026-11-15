Birmingham has a steady flow of hands-on jobs right now, especially for folks who like keeping spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly. Here are several solid options across shops, zoos, hospitals, and salons.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Support an automotive Facilities & Maintenance team by moving and staging vehicles, doing light shop upkeep, and keeping work and parking areas clean and safe. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, safety-minded, and like helping a busy repair shop run smoothly.

Employer: Birmingham Zoo

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Split your time between operating rides and doing janitorial/grounds work to keep the Zoo clean, safe, and fun for guests. Expect lots of walking, outdoor work in all weather, and a strong focus on safety and guest service.

Employer: BlueChip Pros

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time (early-morning schedule)

(early-morning schedule) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Early-morning role doing detailed cleaning: dusting, bathrooms, trash, floors, and some outside grounds care at an Academy Sports location. Good if you like structured cleaning routines and being done with work early in the day.

Employer: STERIS

Location: Birmingham, AL (field-based in hospitals)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,250 – $71,500 + bonus

Travel between hospitals to repair and maintain surgical washers, sterilizers, and related equipment. Comes with company vehicle, phone, laptop, paid training, PTO, 401(k) match, and strong benefits—great for someone with mechanical or maintenance experience who wants a higher-paying, technical field role.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan (Suntime South, LLC)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Keep a tanning salon spotless by sanitizing beds, cleaning floors and bathrooms, doing laundry, and setting up rooms between customers. Includes employee discounts, free tanning, flexible schedule, and is ideal if you like fast, customer-facing cleaning work.

(Note: Palm Beach Tan has several nearly identical Store Attendant postings in Birmingham; details are the same, just different locations.)

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers here are open to training if you bring a good attitude and show up on time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.