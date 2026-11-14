Birmingham’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, with options from big national brands to local firms. Here are several roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Birmingham, AL (Internal Firm Services)

(Internal Firm Services) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $91,000 – $321,500 + annual discretionary bonus

Senior-level role leading regulatory and trade compliance work for major clients. You’ll shape compliance strategy, guide teams through complex audits and risk assessments, and coach others while working with a wide benefits package and strong career growth potential.

Employer: Auto-Owners Insurance

Auto-Owners Insurance Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Handle bodily injury claims from investigation through settlement, including on-site work, mediations, and trials. After in-person training, this role may offer up to 3 days per week work-from-home, plus a pension, 401(k) match, bonus programs, and generous paid time off.

Employer: NaphCare, Inc.

Location: Birmingham, AL (Corporate Office)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support contract and reimbursement negotiations for healthcare services in correctional facilities, including RFP review and provider network building. This role offers day-one health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, tuition assistance, and PTO, plus travel up to 25%.

Employer: Slocumb Law Firm, LLC

Location: Birmingham, AL 35243 (In person)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $15.00 – $21.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week)

Join a fast-paced personal injury firm handling pre-litigation work from intake through settlement. Great for someone hungry to learn, with health, dental, vision, 401(k), and close mentorship from experienced trial attorneys.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.