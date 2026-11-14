Birmingham has some solid outdoor and environmental roles right now, especially if you like field work and don’t mind getting your boots dirty.

Here are a few strong picks hiring in Birmingham, AL:

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on field role where you collect environmental samples, record field data, and help operate and maintain remediation systems. Good fit if you like travel to project sites, working on equipment, and keeping detailed notes from the field.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar field-focused work: sampling, data collection, and system monitoring to support environmental projects. Ideal if you enjoy problem-solving, troubleshooting equipment, and working with project teams and subcontractors.

Employer: ArborMetrics Solutions, LLC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, independent role patrolling utility corridors, identifying trees and vegetation for trimming or removal, and talking with landowners about planned work. Comes with company vehicle, health benefits, 401(k), paid holidays, and ongoing training—great if you have a forestry/arboriculture background or want to grow in vegetation management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.