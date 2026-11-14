Birmingham’s creative scene is busy right now—especially in news and corporate storytelling. Here are a few solid media roles hiring today.

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: California range listed as $118,000 – $185,400 (pay for Birmingham may differ; see KPMG pay transparency link in posting)

Lead high-level visual storytelling for KPMG’s Insights & Intelligence team—turning complex research into clear, beautiful narratives, systems, and templates. This is a senior role for someone with 8+ years in information/graphic/editorial design who’s ready to own design direction and guide teams and vendors.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (WBMA/WJSU/WCFT)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the live desk face of Good Morning Alabama—handling breaking news, live traffic, and filling in for primary anchors. Great fit if you have 3+ years on-air TV experience, strong breaking-news skills, and a solid demo reel.

Employer: Sinclair Inc. (WBMA ABC 33/40)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Shoot, write, and edit your own stories for TV, web, and social as a one-person band. Ideal if you have 2+ years reporting, live-shot experience, sharp news judgment, and a strong reel that shows NPPA-style storytelling.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting sparks ideas for how to tailor your resume or reel.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.