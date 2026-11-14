Birmingham’s HR scene is busy right now, especially for people who love strategy, tech, and recruiting. If you’ve got solid experience, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Claiborne Senior Living

Claiborne Senior Living Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (with performance-based incentives)

Lead HR for a growing, multi-state senior living company, reporting directly to the COO. You’ll own employee relations, investigations, and compliance, and guide HR operations and talent development across multiple communities, with full benefits and leadership impact.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $97,600–$162,800 (range provided by employer)

(range provided by employer) Application deadline: Recruiting ends 11/14/2026

Run large-scale experienced-hire recruiting for Deloitte’s GPS business while leading a team of recruiters. This role is all about strategy, high-volume hiring, and using data and tech to improve recruiting across a big, well-known firm.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Hoover, AL (Riverchase Complex North Building)

Type: Full-time (onsite, now or in near future)

If you’re an HRIS pro, this role lets you design and manage Workday integrations and HR tech projects end to end. You’ll consult with stakeholders, lead projects, and work on advanced tools like Workday Studio, EIB, Core Connectors, APIs, and BIRT, with a full benefits package.

Employer: Am Law 200 full-service firm (via CALIBRATE)

Location: Birmingham, AL (offices also in AL, CO, FL, GA, LA, MS, NM, NC, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA)

(offices also in AL, CO, FL, GA, LA, MS, NM, NC, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA) Type: Full-time

Build and lead a firmwide lateral recruiting strategy for partners, counsel, and associates. You’ll work closely with firm leadership, own the lateral pipeline, and use data and market intel to guide hiring decisions across multiple offices.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.