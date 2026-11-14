Birmingham’s logistics and manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or planning the flow of materials.

Below are several full-time supply chain and logistics roles hiring in Birmingham, AL.

Employer: Ventura Foods

Ventura Foods Location: Birmingham, AL (onsite at a manufacturing facility)

(onsite at a manufacturing facility) Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Base range $36,759 – $44,965.20 + annual bonus

You’ll handle staging orders, loading trucks, receiving materials, and supporting production using stand-up forklifts and RF systems. Good fit if you have 1+ year forklift experience, like fast-paced warehouse work, and want day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, paid vacation, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Zing Recruiting (for a leading automotive manufacturer)

(for a leading automotive manufacturer) Location: Birmingham, AL area

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Salary: Up to $75,000/year (based on experience)

Plan and adjust daily/weekly/monthly production schedules, track inventory, and keep materials flowing for an automotive plant. Great for someone with 2+ years in materials/production planning, strong Excel and ERP/MRP skills, and an interest in lean manufacturing and career growth.

Employer: Rexel USA (Mayer)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a warehouse team handling receiving, stocking, picking, packing, and shipping for a major electrical distributor. Ideal if you have 3+ years warehouse experience, some leadership background, and want a role with benefits, 401(k) match, training, and promotion potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.