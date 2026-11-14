Birmingham’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are adding people fast. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run and set up printing presses to produce custom labels. Onsite training, a chance to learn a skilled trade, and room to grow if you like detailed, physical work and working with machines.

Employer: Resource Label Group

Resource Label Group Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Operate finishing and inspection machines that cut and rewind printed labels. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like quality checks, and want entry-level manufacturing work with training.

Employer: Jobot (for an industrial client)

(for an industrial client) Location: Birmingham, AL (travel-based)

Type: Full-time, permanent

Pay: $30–$36 per hour

Travel to industrial sites to troubleshoot and repair machinery (PLC, motors, drives, hydraulics, pneumatics). Strong fit if you already have a few years of maintenance or controls experience and like working in the field.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $17.80–$18.80 per hour, paid weekly

Load, unload, and sort packages in a fast-paced warehouse. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits (even for part-time after a short wait), plus flexible shifts if you want extra income without a full-time schedule.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.