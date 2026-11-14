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🏭 Birmingham, AL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Birmingham’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, and several employers are adding people fast. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Flexo Press Operator
- Employer: Resource Label Group
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run and set up printing presses to produce custom labels. Onsite training, a chance to learn a skilled trade, and room to grow if you like detailed, physical work and working with machines.
Finishing Operator
- Employer: Resource Label Group
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Operate finishing and inspection machines that cut and rewind printed labels. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like quality checks, and want entry-level manufacturing work with training.
Field Service Technician
- Employer: Jobot (for an industrial client)
- Location: Birmingham, AL (travel-based)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Pay: $30–$36 per hour
Travel to industrial sites to troubleshoot and repair machinery (PLC, motors, drives, hydraulics, pneumatics). Strong fit if you already have a few years of maintenance or controls experience and like working in the field.
Seasonal Package Handler – Part Time (Warehouse)
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Pay: $17.80–$18.80 per hour, paid weekly
Load, unload, and sort packages in a fast-paced warehouse. Comes with tuition reimbursement, PTO, and benefits (even for part-time after a short wait), plus flexible shifts if you want extra income without a full-time schedule.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.