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🐱 Sweet Birmingham Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Birmingham has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these kitties could be the perfect match.
Brinks
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or ivory with white
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Listed as found in Morris
👉 Meet Brinks and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dandi
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell and white
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Listed as found in Jefferson County
👉 Meet Dandi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coraline
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alora
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
👉 Meet Alora and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cairo
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream or ivory with white
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
👉 Meet Cairo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Barker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Listed as found in Morris
👉 Meet Barker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bennett
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Listed as found in Morris
👉 Meet Bennett and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cliff
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/blue and white
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
👉 Meet Cliff and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juju
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream or ivory
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Listed as found in Center Point
👉 Meet Juju and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Listed as found in Leeds
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Birmingham cats caught your eye, please call Greater Birmingham Humane Society at (205) 942-1211 or click through to their listing to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.