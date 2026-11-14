Birmingham has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, one of these kitties could be the perfect match.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory with white

Cream or ivory with white Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Listed as found in Morris

👉 Meet Brinks and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell and white

Tortoiseshell and white Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Listed as found in Jefferson County

👉 Meet Dandi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

👉 Meet Coraline and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue

Gray/blue Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

👉 Meet Alora and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream or ivory with white

Cream or ivory with white Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

👉 Meet Cairo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Listed as found in Morris

👉 Meet Barker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Listed as found in Morris

👉 Meet Bennett and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/blue and white

Gray/blue and white Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

👉 Meet Cliff and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream or ivory

Cream or ivory Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Listed as found in Center Point

👉 Meet Juju and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Listed as found in Leeds

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Birmingham cats caught your eye, please call Greater Birmingham Humane Society at (205) 942-1211 or click through to their listing to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.