Birmingham’s roads are busy, and so is the hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid options here, from package routes to rail operations.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Temporary, Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Stay active delivering packages in your own car, with weekly pay and mileage. Great if you want short-term work, flexible days (Mon–Sat, holidays), and no prior delivery experience required.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Drive CDL A routes moving tech and data center equipment between facilities and client sites. Good fit if you have a CDL A, know DOT rules, and want steady, safety-focused work tied to cloud/technology operations.

Employer: Max Transport LLC (Amazon Delivery Partner)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $21.50/hour , daily pay via Tapcheck

, daily pay via Tapcheck Schedule: Typical 4-day, 40-hour week, 10-hour shifts, includes a weekend day

Deliver Amazon packages in a company van with gas, gear, and uniforms provided. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and tuition reimbursement if you like fast-paced, physical work outdoors.

Employer: CSX

Location: Birmingham, AL (must be willing to relocate across CSX network)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead train and terminal operations, supervise transportation crews, and drive safety and performance. Good for someone with transportation/rail/military or skilled trades leadership experience who’s open to moving within CSX’s territory.

Employer: Comfort Systems USA

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Deliver materials from the shop to job sites, load/unload, and keep routes on time. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), generous PTO, and multiple insurance benefits if you want a steady local driving role.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.