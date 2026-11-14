Birmingham’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now—lots of mix between remote commission roles and solid corporate careers. Here are some of the most interesting openings this week.

Employer: Fifth Third Bank

Location: Vestavia Hills / Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

If you like consultative sales and helping people with money decisions, this banking role blends teller work with relationship-based selling and small business support. Includes a 4–8 week paid training program and a clear path into retail banking.

Employer: Landing

Location: Birmingham, AL (On-site HQ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $91,000 base + up to $11,000 bonus (OTE $102,000)

Own SEO and AI search strategy for a fast-growing furnished-apartment platform with a huge national footprint. Deep technical SEO role with real ownership, AI-first team, and strong benefits in a lower cost-of-living city.

Employer: Martin Advertising

Location: Birmingham, AL (Remote / Hybrid / On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead multi-channel media plans (TV, OTT/CTV, OOH, audio, digital) for automotive retail clients. Great fit if you have 5+ years media planning, love data, and want flexibility on where you work.

Employer: Cisco

Location: Birmingham, AL (Hybrid / Field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $188,700–$238,400 starting range (plus incentives)

Enterprise sales role owning end-to-end cycles (3–18 months) with major accounts, selling secure networking (switching, wireless, routing, firewalls). High earnings potential, strong benefits, and a big-name tech brand.

Employer: Rivercity Insurance & Financial Services

Location: Birmingham, AL (Remote)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Commission only

Entry-friendly insurance sales role with provided leads (no cold calling), free training, and flexible schedule. Good for career changers or side-hustlers wanting to learn financial services.

Employer: WVTM 13 (Hearst Television)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead national TV and digital sales for Birmingham’s NBC & CBS affiliate. You’ll manage rep firms, negotiate national business, and handle political sales, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and parental leave.

Employer: Books-A-Million

Location: Birmingham, AL (Hybrid – 4 days in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own gift categories for a national retailer—assortment planning, vendor negotiations, pricing, and markdowns. Great next step if you have 2–5 years in buying/merchandising and love pop culture and product trends.

Employer: Calvary Financial Group

Location: Birmingham, AL (Remote, U.S. only)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Uncapped commissions + bonuses + residuals

Life insurance and financial services sales with full training, flexible hours, and remote work. You’ll prospect, run consultations, and build a book of business in a “recession-resistant” niche.

Employer: Calvary Financial Group

Location: Birmingham, AL (Remote)

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Salary: Uncapped commission + bonuses

Another fully remote insurance sales track focused on virtual consultative selling, mentorship, and leadership growth. Good if you want control over schedule and income and are willing to get licensed.

Employer: Global Payments Inc.

Location: Birmingham, AL (Field)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior merchant services role selling payment solutions into commercial and mid-market clients. Ideal if you have 6+ years merchant sales and a strong track record with C‑suite consultative selling.

Employer: Marcus & Millichap

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: 1099 independent contractor, 100% commission

Comp: $0–$1,000,000+ commission range (performance-based)

For experienced commercial real estate investment brokers who want a bigger buyer pool, in-house financing, and national reach. You’ll represent investors in buying/selling CRE assets.

Employer: Travelers (via VetJobs)

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $101,600–$167,600 base + incentives

Hybrid sales/underwriting role managing a construction-focused book of business. Strong fit for military-affiliated candidates with underwriting or insurance experience.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS 4190)

Location: Birmingham, AL (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Commission-based, no income cap

You get live, pre-screened purchase leads plus online and AI-matched leads—no cold calling. This role is all about conversion rate; ideal for proven closers who want to focus on funding loans.

(Two other Satori postings are duplicates of this same role and are not listed separately.)

Employer: Tempur Sealy

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, field sales

Salary: $54,000–$76,000

Represent well-known sleep brands to small retail accounts, grow revenue, and train store teams on products. Good match if you like relationship-based field sales and health/wellness products.

Employer: 2020 Companies

Location: Birmingham, AL (Field)

Type: Full-time, seasonal (about 90 days)

Pay: $21/hour + 10% monthly bonus opportunity

Weekday-only field role visiting 22–30 retail locations per day to support a financial services program, place signage, and train staff. Includes mileage reimbursement, paid training, and weekly pay.

Employer: Wiese USA, Inc.

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, outside sales

Salary: Base + benefits (exact amount not listed)

Hunt-focused role doing in-person B2B cold calling for an 80-year-old material handling company and top Caterpillar forklift dealer. Great if you like being out in the field and building new accounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and still throw your hat in—you can fine-tune once you’re talking to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.