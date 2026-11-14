Birmingham has a steady flow of security and public safety openings right now, from campus police to flexible patrol shifts. If you like being out in the community and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lawson State Community College

Lawson State Community College Location: Birmingham, AL (college campuses)

(college campuses) Salary: $41,349 – $59,541 (Salary Schedule E3 04, based on experience)

(Salary Schedule E3 04, based on experience) Type: Full-time

This role is classic campus policing: patrol buildings and grounds, respond to incidents, enforce laws and campus rules, write reports, and build good relationships with students and staff. Requires APOST certification, CPR, valid Alabama driver’s license, and 1 year of full-time law enforcement experience.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Birmingham, AL (commercial real estate site)

(commercial real estate site) Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time (Fri–Sun, 12 PM–8 PM)

Ride bike patrols around a commercial property, check buildings and parking areas, and write clear reports. Good fit if you want steady weekend hours with the option to pick up extra shifts through Allied’s Claim-a-Shift program.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Birmingham, AL (commercial property)

(commercial property) Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time (Fri, 12 PM–8 PM)

Another bike-based patrol role with flexible extra hours available. You’ll patrol buildings and parking areas, respond to alarms and incidents, and document everything in daily reports.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Birmingham, AL (financial services location)

(financial services location) Pay: $17.50/hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 11 PM–7 AM)

Overnight patrol at a financial site: monitor and patrol the property, help with access control, and respond calmly to incidents. Comes with paid training, benefits, and access to extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Birmingham, AL (commercial real estate)

(commercial real estate) Pay: $17.00/hour

Type: Part-time (Sat–Sun, 12 PM–8 PM)

Weekend bicycle patrol focused on visibility and deterrence. You’ll be a friendly presence for tenants and visitors while keeping an eye on access points and documenting any issues.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Birmingham, AL (financial services location)

(financial services location) Pay: $17.50/hour

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 11 PM–7 AM)

Same core duties as the other overnight Allied Universal patrol listing: routine patrols, access control, and incident response at a financial site, with training, benefits, and perks.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.