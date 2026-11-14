Birmingham’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, and SAP roles plus a few solid local IT openings. If you’re anywhere from mid-level to director, there’s something here to peek at.

Employer: Motion

Motion Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design and support cloud solutions across Azure (plus AWS/GCP exposure), acting as a senior engineer and mentor. Great fit if you like Kubernetes, automation, and leading cloud projects while still being hands-on.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $77,000 – $202,000

Build data pipelines and cloud data platforms using AWS, Snowflake, Airflow, MySQL. Client-facing role where you mentor juniors and turn messy data into clean analytics for big-name clients.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Hoover (Birmingham area), AL

Hoover (Birmingham area), AL Type: Full-time, onsite preferred

Full-time, onsite preferred Salary Target Range: $66,852.50 – $81,720

Admin and support tools like Jira/Confluence and other work management platforms. Mix of user support, workflow configuration, and governance—good for someone who likes process + tools.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, travel up to 50%

Full-time, travel up to 50% Salary: $116,000 – $229,100

Lead Dynamics 365 F&O + Power Platform environments, CI/CD with Azure DevOps/GitHub, and Azure integrations. Ideal if you’re deep in D365/Power Platform and want architecture + client leadership.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, travel up to 50%

Full-time, travel up to 50% Salary: $116,200 – $229,100

Senior role on the Forensic, Discovery & Financial Crime team using Relativity, AI, NLP, and data analytics on eDiscovery and investigations. Good for data pros who like legal/forensics work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, travel up to 50%

Full-time, travel up to 50% Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

More mid-level version of the role above—hands-on with Relativity, unstructured data, and generative AI tools. Great stepping stone into forensic tech and eDiscovery.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, travel up to 50%

Full-time, travel up to 50% Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Lead teams and client engagements in eDiscovery and AI-driven unstructured data analytics. Heavy on people leadership, client management, and advanced tooling.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Director-level role owning Appian BPM architecture, cloud deployment (AWS/Azure/GCP), and process automation strategy. Strong fit if you’re already leading low-code/automation programs.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, mostly onsite

Full-time, mostly onsite Salary Target Range: $95,846.85 – $126,210

Own internal data products from idea to launch—roadmaps, requirements, and success metrics using big data and advanced analytics. Great for product-minded data folks with SDLC/Agile experience.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Lead SAP S/4 data migration programs—strategy, mapping, cleansing, and cutover across finance and ERP. Ideal if you’ve run big SAP conversions and like owning the plan.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Focus on SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC architecture for finance and reporting. You’ll design analytics solutions and lead implementation workstreams.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Very similar manager role also centered on SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, HANA, and Fiori. Another path in if your background is more on enterprise analytics architecture.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $124,000 – $280,000

Senior manager leading SAP data migration across finance, customer, and supply chain. Lots of stakeholder communication plus ABAP/HANA/Fiori exposure.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $155,000 – $410,000

Director role steering SAP data and finance tech strategy, multiple workstreams, and business development. Best for seasoned SAP leaders ready for executive-level client work.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Manager-level lead for SAP S/4 data migration—planning, mapping, validation, and cutover. Good if you’ve been a lead on SAP projects and want more ownership.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000

Own SAP master data governance across finance, customer, and supply chain. Mix of MDG design, data quality, and process controls using S/4HANA, HANA, Fiori, and ABAP.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Birmingham, AL (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,000 – $109,000 per year

Lead IT infrastructure, networks, and support teams (Windows/Linux, VMware, AWS/Azure, Cisco, AD). Great for someone who enjoys hands-on ops plus people and vendor management.

Employer: O'Neal Steel

O'Neal Steel Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Entry-level developer/analyst role building web, mobile, and software apps with .NET/C#/JavaScript/SQL. Good fit for recent CS grads with at least 6 months of experience in one of those stacks.

Employer: AutoTec

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Manual QA role creating test plans, working with Jira, TestRail, Postman, and helping the team move toward automation (Playwright). Nice option if you’re detail-oriented and want to grow into test automation.

Employer: EY

Location: Open/remote, listed for Birmingham, AL

Open/remote, listed for Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time, travel as needed

Full-time, travel as needed Salary (most US locations): $125,500 – $230,200

Lead AI/ML and generative AI solutions directly with clients—Python, LLMs, MLOps, and agentic systems. Strong match for senior ML engineers who like high-impact, client-facing work.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh—Birmingham tech roles tend to move quietly but quickly.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.