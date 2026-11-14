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💻 Birmingham, AL Tech Jobs with Multiple $100K+ Opportunities
12 days ago
Birmingham’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, data, and SAP roles plus a few solid local IT openings. If you’re anywhere from mid-level to director, there’s something here to peek at.
Cloud Engineer – Azure (Global Industrial)
- Employer: Motion
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and support cloud solutions across Azure (plus AWS/GCP exposure), acting as a senior engineer and mentor. Great fit if you like Kubernetes, automation, and leading cloud projects while still being hands-on.
Managed Services – Data Engineer – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000
Build data pipelines and cloud data platforms using AWS, Snowflake, Airflow, MySQL. Client-facing role where you mentor juniors and turn messy data into clean analytics for big-name clients.
Work Management Platform Analyst
- Employer: Regions Bank
- Location: Hoover (Birmingham area), AL
- Type: Full-time, onsite preferred
- Salary Target Range: $66,852.50 – $81,720
Admin and support tools like Jira/Confluence and other work management platforms. Mix of user support, workflow configuration, and governance—good for someone who likes process + tools.
Microsoft D365 Sr Systems Engineer (Sr Consultant)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, travel up to 50%
- Salary: $116,000 – $229,100
Lead Dynamics 365 F&O + Power Platform environments, CI/CD with Azure DevOps/GitHub, and Azure integrations. Ideal if you’re deep in D365/Power Platform and want architecture + client leadership.
Senior Consultant – Risk and Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, travel up to 50%
- Salary: $116,200 – $229,100
Senior role on the Forensic, Discovery & Financial Crime team using Relativity, AI, NLP, and data analytics on eDiscovery and investigations. Good for data pros who like legal/forensics work.
Consultant – Risk and Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, travel up to 50%
- Salary: $86,700 – $170,900
More mid-level version of the role above—hands-on with Relativity, unstructured data, and generative AI tools. Great stepping stone into forensic tech and eDiscovery.
Manager – Risk and Forensics, Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, travel up to 50%
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
Lead teams and client engagements in eDiscovery and AI-driven unstructured data analytics. Heavy on people leadership, client management, and advanced tooling.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Director-level role owning Appian BPM architecture, cloud deployment (AWS/Azure/GCP), and process automation strategy. Strong fit if you’re already leading low-code/automation programs.
Data Products Partner
- Employer: Regions Bank
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, mostly onsite
- Salary Target Range: $95,846.85 – $126,210
Own internal data products from idea to launch—roadmaps, requirements, and success metrics using big data and advanced analytics. Great for product-minded data folks with SDLC/Agile experience.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Lead SAP S/4 data migration programs—strategy, mapping, cleansing, and cutover across finance and ERP. Ideal if you’ve run big SAP conversions and like owning the plan.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Focus on SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC architecture for finance and reporting. You’ll design analytics solutions and lead implementation workstreams.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC – Manager (Alt Posting)
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Very similar manager role also centered on SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, HANA, and Fiori. Another path in if your background is more on enterprise analytics architecture.
SAP Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000
Senior manager leading SAP data migration across finance, customer, and supply chain. Lots of stakeholder communication plus ABAP/HANA/Fiori exposure.
SAP Data Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000
Director role steering SAP data and finance tech strategy, multiple workstreams, and business development. Best for seasoned SAP leaders ready for executive-level client work.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Manager-level lead for SAP S/4 data migration—planning, mapping, validation, and cutover. Good if you’ve been a lead on SAP projects and want more ownership.
SAP MDG / General SAP Data Governance – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000
Own SAP master data governance across finance, customer, and supply chain. Mix of MDG design, data quality, and process controls using S/4HANA, HANA, Fiori, and ABAP.
IT Operations Manager
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Birmingham, AL (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,000 – $109,000 per year
Lead IT infrastructure, networks, and support teams (Windows/Linux, VMware, AWS/Azure, Cisco, AD). Great for someone who enjoys hands-on ops plus people and vendor management.
Computer Systems Analyst
- Employer: O'Neal Steel
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level developer/analyst role building web, mobile, and software apps with .NET/C#/JavaScript/SQL. Good fit for recent CS grads with at least 6 months of experience in one of those stacks.
QA Analyst
- Employer: AutoTec
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Manual QA role creating test plans, working with Jira, TestRail, Postman, and helping the team move toward automation (Playwright). Nice option if you’re detail-oriented and want to grow into test automation.
Forward Deployed Engineer – Model Engineering (Manager)
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open/remote, listed for Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, travel as needed
- Salary (most US locations): $125,500 – $230,200
Lead AI/ML and generative AI solutions directly with clients—Python, LLMs, MLOps, and agentic systems. Strong match for senior ML engineers who like high-impact, client-facing work.
If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh—Birmingham tech roles tend to move quietly but quickly.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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