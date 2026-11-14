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Birmingham
🏥 Birmingham, AL Healthcare Hiring Now – Multiple Clinical Roles
12 days ago
Birmingham’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from big hospital systems to long‑term care and rehab. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are solid options here for every stage of your career.
RN 12 West Neuro Med Surg PRN Nights
- Employer: Grandview Medical Center
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time / PRN, Nights
- Neuro med-surg unit caring for complex patients using full-scope RN skills: assessments, meds, care plans, and emergency response. Good fit if you want flexible PRN night shifts in an acute care setting.
Board-Certified or Board-Eligible General Dermatologist
- Employer: Surgical Dermatology Group
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Step into a thriving, high-volume patient panel with advanced tech, academic ties, and base salary + production bonus, CME funds, full benefits, 401(k) match, relocation, and malpractice coverage.
Physical Therapist
- Employer: ATI Physical Therapy
- Location: Trussville, AL (Birmingham area)
- Type: Full-time, Outpatient
- Outpatient MSK role with strong clinical support, residencies, mentorship, and PTO, 401(k) match, loan reimbursement (select markets), childcare help, and robust CEU support.
RN 8 East Part Time Nights
- Employer: Grandview Medical Center
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time, Nights
- General acute care unit with full RN scope: assessments, meds, care planning, and patient/family education. Great if you want steady night shifts without full-time hours.
RN 12 West Neuro Med Surg PRN
- Employer: Grandview Medical Center
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time / PRN
- Similar neuro med-surg setting with flexible PRN scheduling (not nights-specific). Ideal if you want to pick up shifts and keep acute neuro skills sharp.
Outpatient Registered Nurse – RN
- Employer: Fresenius Medical Care
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Outpatient Dialysis
- Entry-level dialysis RN role in a structured Clinical Advancement Program. Hands-on hemodialysis care, patient education, and team leadership opportunities once experienced.
Licensed Practical Nurse – LPN
- Employer: NHS Management – South Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Long-term care and rehab setting with $25–$32/hour, shift differentials, health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match. Strong fit if you enjoy LTC and a close-knit team.
RN Float Pool Nights
- Employer: Grandview Medical Center
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Nights
- Float across multiple units (critical care, OR, telemetry, etc.), using a wide range of RN skills. Great for experienced nurses who like variety and a fast pace.
Nursing Assistant – Paid Training
- Employer: NHS Management
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Entry-level role with paid CNA training at no cost, shift differentials, benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match. Clear growth path from NA → CNA → LPN → RN and beyond.
Registered Nurse – RN
- Employer: NHS Management – South Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- LTC/rehab RN role with $32.65–$42.85/hour, shift differentials, BCBS health & dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match. Mix of direct care, care planning, and supervising aides.
Anesthesia Technician
- Employer: Children’s of Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Days (6:30am–3:00pm)
- Support pediatric anesthesia by stocking carts, turning over rooms, prepping equipment, and entering charges at a Level 1 pediatric trauma center. High school diploma required; great for techs who like OR work.
Staff Nurse MedSurg 9 Quarterback
- Employer: Children’s of Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Days (3×12s, every other weekend)
- 18-bed pediatric surgical unit caring for pre- and post-op patients from birth to young adult. Strong spot for RNs wanting broad pediatric surgical experience.
Staff Nurse ED (Evening–Night)
- Employer: Children’s of Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, 7p–7a, weekends variable
- Pediatric emergency department role with full ED nursing responsibilities. Best for RNs who like high-acuity, fast-paced night shifts.
Staff Nurse Hematology/Oncology Unit
- Employer: Children’s of Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, 3×12s, Evening–Night
- 24-bed pediatric hem/onc unit recognized as a Center of Excellence, with strong orientation, CE, and mentoring. Ideal if you’re drawn to oncology and long-term patient relationships.
Restorative Nurse – LPN
- Employer: Oak Knoll Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (8am–5pm)
- Lead restorative nursing programs to boost residents’ mobility and independence. Monday–Friday schedule with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.
Speech Therapist – PRN
- Employer: Noland Health Services
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: PRN
- Adult inpatient SLP role doing evals and treatment for communication and swallowing, plus family education and team collaboration. Requires Master’s in SLP and Alabama license.
Unit Manager – RN
- Employer: Oak Knoll Health and Rehabilitation
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Leadership
- Manage a nursing unit in LTC: supervise staff, oversee care plans, and ensure regulatory compliance. Competitive RN pay with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.
Sterile Processing Educator / Lead
- Employer: Grandview Medical Center
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Lead sterile processing operations, audits, and staff training. Requires 3–5 years sterile processing/surgical services and a CSPD/IAHCSMM-type certification (CRCST, CSPDT, CER, or CIS).
Weekend Supervisor – RN
- Employer: NHS Management
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Weekend Leadership
- Lead resident care operations on weekends in a LTC setting. Needs 2+ years RN experience and 1+ year supervisory experience, with competitive RN pay and full benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same careers page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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