Birmingham’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now, from big hospital systems to long‑term care and rehab. If you’re in nursing or allied health, there are solid options here for every stage of your career.

Employer: Grandview Medical Center

Grandview Medical Center Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time / PRN, Nights

Neuro med-surg unit caring for complex patients using full-scope RN skills: assessments, meds, care plans, and emergency response. Good fit if you want flexible PRN night shifts in an acute care setting.

Employer: Surgical Dermatology Group

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Step into a thriving, high-volume patient panel with advanced tech, academic ties, and base salary + production bonus, CME funds, full benefits, 401(k) match, relocation, and malpractice coverage.

Employer: ATI Physical Therapy

Location: Trussville, AL (Birmingham area)

Type: Full-time, Outpatient

Outpatient MSK role with strong clinical support, residencies, mentorship, and PTO, 401(k) match, loan reimbursement (select markets), childcare help, and robust CEU support.

Employer: Grandview Medical Center

Grandview Medical Center Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time, Nights

General acute care unit with full RN scope: assessments, meds, care planning, and patient/family education. Great if you want steady night shifts without full-time hours.

Employer: Grandview Medical Center

Grandview Medical Center Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time / PRN

Similar neuro med-surg setting with flexible PRN scheduling (not nights-specific). Ideal if you want to pick up shifts and keep acute neuro skills sharp.

Employer: Fresenius Medical Care

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Outpatient Dialysis

Entry-level dialysis RN role in a structured Clinical Advancement Program. Hands-on hemodialysis care, patient education, and team leadership opportunities once experienced.

Employer: NHS Management – South Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Long-term care and rehab setting with $25–$32/hour, shift differentials, health, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match. Strong fit if you enjoy LTC and a close-knit team.

Employer: Grandview Medical Center

Grandview Medical Center Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Nights

Float across multiple units (critical care, OR, telemetry, etc.), using a wide range of RN skills. Great for experienced nurses who like variety and a fast pace.

Employer: NHS Management

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Entry-level role with paid CNA training at no cost, shift differentials, benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match. Clear growth path from NA → CNA → LPN → RN and beyond.

Employer: NHS Management – South Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

LTC/rehab RN role with $32.65–$42.85/hour, shift differentials, BCBS health & dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match. Mix of direct care, care planning, and supervising aides.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Days (6:30am–3:00pm)

Support pediatric anesthesia by stocking carts, turning over rooms, prepping equipment, and entering charges at a Level 1 pediatric trauma center. High school diploma required; great for techs who like OR work.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Days (3×12s, every other weekend)

18-bed pediatric surgical unit caring for pre- and post-op patients from birth to young adult. Strong spot for RNs wanting broad pediatric surgical experience.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, 7p–7a, weekends variable

Pediatric emergency department role with full ED nursing responsibilities. Best for RNs who like high-acuity, fast-paced night shifts.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, 3×12s, Evening–Night

24-bed pediatric hem/onc unit recognized as a Center of Excellence, with strong orientation, CE, and mentoring. Ideal if you’re drawn to oncology and long-term patient relationships.

Employer: Oak Knoll Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri (8am–5pm)

Lead restorative nursing programs to boost residents’ mobility and independence. Monday–Friday schedule with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Noland Health Services

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: PRN

Adult inpatient SLP role doing evals and treatment for communication and swallowing, plus family education and team collaboration. Requires Master’s in SLP and Alabama license.

Employer: Oak Knoll Health and Rehabilitation

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Leadership

Manage a nursing unit in LTC: supervise staff, oversee care plans, and ensure regulatory compliance. Competitive RN pay with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Grandview Medical Center

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Lead sterile processing operations, audits, and staff training. Requires 3–5 years sterile processing/surgical services and a CSPD/IAHCSMM-type certification (CRCST, CSPDT, CER, or CIS).

Employer: NHS Management

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, Weekend Leadership

Lead resident care operations on weekends in a LTC setting. Needs 2+ years RN experience and 1+ year supervisory experience, with competitive RN pay and full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.