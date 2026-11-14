Birmingham’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—lots of kitchens and front desks are looking for reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, this is a good moment to jump in.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Birmingham, AL (Samford University)

Birmingham, AL (Samford University) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll cook a variety of dishes from standardized recipes, work with pro-level equipment, and keep a clean, safe kitchen. Great fit if you already have cook experience and want steady campus-based work.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC – Oak Knoll Health & Rehabilitation

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare meals that match residents’ diet orders and support their health in a long-term care setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Arby’s

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run shifts, coach team members, and keep guests happy. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Make and bake pizzas, manage the production line, and keep prep areas spotless. Good for fast movers who like a busy kitchen; must be 16+ and able to pass a background check.

Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Location: Birmingham, AL 35242

Birmingham, AL 35242 Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour

Welcome guests, handle check-in/check-out, answer calls, and keep the lobby looking sharp. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, and flexible schedules; hotel experience preferred.

Employer: NHS Management, LLC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the dietary department, manage menus and food safety, and support patient recovery. Requires Certified Dietary Manager credentials and 2+ years foodservice management; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, holidays, and vacation.

Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time

Pay: $43,888–$59,050 per year

Run a high-volume deli inside a travel center—drive sales, manage staff, handle inventory, and P&L. Comes with weekly pay, fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), FSAs, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)

Location: Encompass Health Home Office, 9001 Liberty Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35242

Encompass Health Home Office, 9001 Liberty Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35242 Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour

Do prep, dishwashing, cleaning, and basic food service in a Monday–Friday 7:00 am–3:30 pm role. Willing to train, and offers a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, retirement, and discount programs.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Group USA

Location: Birmingham / East Alabama market

Birmingham / East Alabama market Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a high-volume healthcare culinary operation, manage menus, costs, and a full kitchen team. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, flexible time off, parental leave, and more, with a more predictable schedule than many restaurants.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for lots of roles and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.