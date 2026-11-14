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Birmingham
🍽️ Multiple Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now in Birmingham, AL
12 days ago
Birmingham’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now—lots of kitchens and front desks are looking for reliable people. If you like fast-paced work and helping guests, this is a good moment to jump in.
Cook - Samford University
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Birmingham, AL (Samford University)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll cook a variety of dishes from standardized recipes, work with pro-level equipment, and keep a clean, safe kitchen. Great fit if you already have cook experience and want steady campus-based work.
Dietary Cook
- Employer: NHS Management, LLC – Oak Knoll Health & Rehabilitation
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Prepare meals that match residents’ diet orders and support their health in a long-term care setting. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with match.
Shift Manager
- Employer: Arby’s
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run shifts, coach team members, and keep guests happy. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, meal discounts, PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision for eligible team members.
Pizza Chef (05894) – 2446 Old Springville Rd
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Make and bake pizzas, manage the production line, and keep prep areas spotless. Good for fast movers who like a busy kitchen; must be 16+ and able to pass a background check.
Front Desk Agent / Guest Service Agent
- Employer: Holiday Inn Express & Suites
- Location: Birmingham, AL 35242
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50 per hour
Welcome guests, handle check-in/check-out, answer calls, and keep the lobby looking sharp. Offers health, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts, and flexible schedules; hotel experience preferred.
Certified Dietary Manager
- Employer: NHS Management, LLC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the dietary department, manage menus and food safety, and support patient recovery. Requires Certified Dietary Manager credentials and 2+ years foodservice management; includes health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, holidays, and vacation.
AGMT, Deli – Region 76 (Deli General Manager)
- Employer: Pilot Company / Pilot Flying J
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $43,888–$59,050 per year
Run a high-volume deli inside a travel center—drive sales, manage staff, handle inventory, and P&L. Comes with weekly pay, fuel discount, medical/dental/vision, 401(k), FSAs, tuition reimbursement, and flexible schedule.
Food Service Worker (Full Time)
- Employer: Eurest USA (Compass Group)
- Location: Encompass Health Home Office, 9001 Liberty Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35242
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17.00–$20.00 per hour
Do prep, dishwashing, cleaning, and basic food service in a Monday–Friday 7:00 am–3:30 pm role. Willing to train, and offers a strong benefits package including medical, dental, vision, retirement, and discount programs.
Executive Chef – East Alabama Market
- Employer: Morrison Healthcare / Compass Group USA
- Location: Birmingham / East Alabama market
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a high-volume healthcare culinary operation, manage menus, costs, and a full kitchen team. Offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, flexible time off, parental leave, and more, with a more predictable schedule than many restaurants.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for lots of roles and promote from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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