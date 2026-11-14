Birmingham’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, finance, healthcare, and clean energy. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options worth a closer look.

Employer: Adoration Health

Adoration Health Location: Birmingham, AL (office) with coverage across Prattville, Gadsden, Anniston, Oxford, Tuscaloosa

(office) with coverage across Prattville, Gadsden, Anniston, Oxford, Tuscaloosa Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily hospice operations, staff development, and quality of care across multiple communities. Strong fit if you know Medicare hospice rules and want a mission-driven role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, tuition help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Timberline Construction Group (TCG)

Location: Pelham, AL (Birmingham metro)

Pelham, AL (Birmingham metro) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run disaster recovery and residential construction projects from planning through closeout. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and compliance for community rebuilding work, with travel to project sites as needed.

Employer: Enfinity Global

Location: Birmingham, AL (office + 50% travel to jobsites)

Birmingham, AL (office + 50% travel to jobsites) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee solar and renewable energy projects from development and permitting through construction and commissioning. Best for someone with 10+ years in PV construction/management, strong finance and regulatory skills, and interest in global clean energy work.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Regions Center, Birmingham, AL

Regions Center, Type: Full-time, exempt, incentive-eligible

Salary: Target range from about $186,448 to $257,920+ (plus incentive plans)

Lead the Endowments & Foundations practice for Wealth Management, driving strategy, new business, and a specialist team serving high-net-worth and institutional clients. Strong match if you have 12+ years of trust/endowment experience, and ideally a JD and/or MBA.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time, Director level

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual bonus

Own digital grid modernization programs for utility clients—service management, vendor performance, incident recovery, and executive client relationships. Designed for leaders with 8+ years’ experience in complex tech operations and utility/OT transformation.

Employer: Hoar Construction (HPM)

Location: Birmingham, AL (up to 25% travel)

Birmingham, AL (up to 25% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Support large construction projects with RFIs, submittals, drawings, change orders, and closeout. Good step for someone with 1–3 years’ experience and a construction-related degree who wants to grow into full project management.

Employer: Professional Masonry

Location: Hybrid remote, Birmingham, AL 35217

Hybrid remote, Birmingham, AL 35217 Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,200 – $61,800 per year

Handle scheduling, RFIs, submittals, billing, and materials using tools like Procore, Textura, QuickBooks, and HubSpot. Nice fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want hybrid work with 401(k) and health insurance.

Employer: Hoar Construction (HPM)

Location: Birmingham, AL (up to 30% travel)

Birmingham, AL (up to 30% travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire construction process on large, complex facilities—budgeting, contracts, client relations, and team oversight. A strong move if you have 4–10 years’ experience and want true owner’s-rep style responsibility.

Employer: PwC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Type: Full-time, Senior Associate

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual bonus

Work with healthcare payer clients to modernize claims, platforms, and back-office operations. Ideal for someone with 4+ years’ experience in payer consulting or health services, strong analytics, and interest in strategy + tech.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, travel, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.