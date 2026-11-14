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Birmingham
👔 Birmingham, AL Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Birmingham’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in construction, finance, healthcare, and clean energy. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options worth a closer look.
Executive Director – Hospice
- Employer: Adoration Health
- Location: Birmingham, AL (office) with coverage across Prattville, Gadsden, Anniston, Oxford, Tuscaloosa
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm
- Salary: Not listed
Lead daily hospice operations, staff development, and quality of care across multiple communities. Strong fit if you know Medicare hospice rules and want a mission-driven role with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, generous PTO, tuition help, and wellness perks.
Project Manager – Disaster Services Division
- Employer: Timberline Construction Group (TCG)
- Location: Pelham, AL (Birmingham metro)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run disaster recovery and residential construction projects from planning through closeout. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and compliance for community rebuilding work, with travel to project sites as needed.
Project Manager – Renewable Energy
- Employer: Enfinity Global
- Location: Birmingham, AL (office + 50% travel to jobsites)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee solar and renewable energy projects from development and permitting through construction and commissioning. Best for someone with 10+ years in PV construction/management, strong finance and regulatory skills, and interest in global clean energy work.
Philanthropic Solutions Manager – JD, MBA
- Employer: Regions Bank
- Location: Regions Center, Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, exempt, incentive-eligible
- Salary: Target range from about $186,448 to $257,920+ (plus incentive plans)
Lead the Endowments & Foundations practice for Wealth Management, driving strategy, new business, and a specialist team serving high-net-worth and institutional clients. Strong match if you have 12+ years of trust/endowment experience, and ideally a JD and/or MBA.
Digital Grid Modernization Lead, Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Director level
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + annual bonus
Own digital grid modernization programs for utility clients—service management, vendor performance, incident recovery, and executive client relationships. Designed for leaders with 8+ years’ experience in complex tech operations and utility/OT transformation.
Assistant Construction Project Manager / HPM
- Employer: Hoar Construction (HPM)
- Location: Birmingham, AL (up to 25% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support large construction projects with RFIs, submittals, drawings, change orders, and closeout. Good step for someone with 1–3 years’ experience and a construction-related degree who wants to grow into full project management.
Assistant Project Manager – Masonry/Construction
- Employer: Professional Masonry
- Location: Hybrid remote, Birmingham, AL 35217
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $51,200 – $61,800 per year
Handle scheduling, RFIs, submittals, billing, and materials using tools like Procore, Textura, QuickBooks, and HubSpot. Nice fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want hybrid work with 401(k) and health insurance.
Construction Project Manager / HPM
- Employer: Hoar Construction (HPM)
- Location: Birmingham, AL (up to 30% travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the entire construction process on large, complex facilities—budgeting, contracts, client relations, and team oversight. A strong move if you have 4–10 years’ experience and want true owner’s-rep style responsibility.
Payer Back Office Strategy / Technology / Operations Consultant, Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, Senior Associate
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + annual bonus
Work with healthcare payer clients to modernize claims, platforms, and back-office operations. Ideal for someone with 4+ years’ experience in payer consulting or health services, strong analytics, and interest in strategy + tech.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on teams, travel, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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