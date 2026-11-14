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🎓 Birmingham, AL Education Jobs With Multiple Openings
Birmingham’s education scene is busy right now, with roles open from early childhood to college level. If you like helping students grow, there’s likely a fit for you here.
History Instructor (Part-Time)
- Employer: Lawson State Community College
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $48,454–$98,138 base (D1 schedule), with annual potential up to $128,489 including summer appointment (based on education and experience)
Teach college-level history courses (day, evening, weekend, and possibly online) and help shape students who are just starting or restarting their education. Ideal if you have a master’s in History (or 18+ grad hours) and at least 3 years of teaching experience and want steady contact hours plus summer earning potential.
Early Head Start Teacher
- Employer: Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation (New Beginning Christian Child Development Center)
- Location: 501 Mountain Drive, Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $12.00–$14.00 per hour
Work in a Christ-centered early childhood center with a close-knit team of teachers. This role is hands-on with little ones and comes with PTO, 401(k), and professional development support—great if you love a family-style workplace and have early childhood experience.
Education Navigator (K–12)
- Employer: Montgomery Public Schools / Birmingham City Schools partnership
- Location: Birmingham, AL – Central Office
- Type: Full-time, 12-month (240 days), contract through Sept 30, 2032
- Salary: $50,560–$65,997 (Salary Schedule 14-02)
Support K–12 students and families in Smithfield Courts by helping them navigate school systems, improve attendance, and connect with tutoring and enrichment programs. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in Education, Social Work, Youth Development, or related field and 2–3 years of education support or case management experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Birmingham schools and centers are hiring, and word-of-mouth helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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