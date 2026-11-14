Birmingham’s education scene is busy right now, with roles open from early childhood to college level. If you like helping students grow, there’s likely a fit for you here.

Employer: Lawson State Community College

Lawson State Community College Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Salary: $48,454–$98,138 base (D1 schedule), with annual potential up to $128,489 including summer appointment (based on education and experience)

Teach college-level history courses (day, evening, weekend, and possibly online) and help shape students who are just starting or restarting their education. Ideal if you have a master’s in History (or 18+ grad hours) and at least 3 years of teaching experience and want steady contact hours plus summer earning potential.

Employer: Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation (New Beginning Christian Child Development Center)

(New Beginning Christian Child Development Center) Location: 501 Mountain Drive, Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00–$14.00 per hour

Work in a Christ-centered early childhood center with a close-knit team of teachers. This role is hands-on with little ones and comes with PTO, 401(k), and professional development support—great if you love a family-style workplace and have early childhood experience.

Employer: Montgomery Public Schools / Birmingham City Schools partnership

Location: Birmingham, AL – Central Office

Type: Full-time, 12-month (240 days), contract through Sept 30, 2032

Salary: $50,560–$65,997 (Salary Schedule 14-02)

Support K–12 students and families in Smithfield Courts by helping them navigate school systems, improve attendance, and connect with tutoring and enrichment programs. Good fit if you have a bachelor’s in Education, Social Work, Youth Development, or related field and 2–3 years of education support or case management experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—Birmingham schools and centers are hiring, and word-of-mouth helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.