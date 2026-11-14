Birmingham’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like working with your hands. Here are a few construction and skilled roles hiring around town.

Employer: Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service

Roto-Rooter Plumbing and Drain Service Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$75,000 in the first year (average)

Paid 12 weeks of training, steady work, and a clear path to your plumbing license. Great fit if you want long-term job security, strong benefits (medical, dental, 401k, paid vacation), and like solving problems on the job.

Employer: Hallmark Auto Group

Hallmark Auto Group Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level spot to break into the automotive trade with paid training and daily hands-on work. You’ll handle oil changes, tire rotations, and inspections while learning from senior techs and building real shop experience.

Employer: Mastercraft Floors

Mastercraft Floors Location: Birmingham, AL (on-the-road job sites)

Type: Other (likely contractor/field-based)

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Good match if you like detailed, visible work and moving from site to site. You’ll install and refinish hardwood floors, help with restoration jobs, and use a mix of hand and power tools, with tools and on-the-job training provided.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.