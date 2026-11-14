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Birmingham
🤝 Birmingham, AL Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring
12 days ago
Birmingham has a nice mix of steady social service roles and flexible caregiving gigs right now. If you like helping people—from military families to seniors to kids—there’s something here for you.
Military and Family Life Counselor (MFLC)
- Employer: Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI)
- Location: Birmingham, AL (on/around military installations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role provides confidential, non-medical counseling to service members and their families, using both office and “walk-around” support on base and in the community. Requires a master’s in a counseling-related field and appropriate state license, plus flexibility for some evenings, weekends, and on-base activities.
Long-Term Care Ombudsman
- Employer: United Way of Central Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL (travel across Alabama)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advocate for nursing home and long-term care residents, investigate complaints, and monitor facility conditions and laws that affect seniors. Requires a Bachelor’s in Social Work/related field or 3+ years human services experience, strong advocacy and investigation skills, and ability to travel and work some evenings/weekends.
Eligibility Caseworker
- Employer: Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation – Child Care Central
- Location: Birmingham, AL 35209
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, no weekends
- Pay: $18.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) + match, PTO
Help families access childcare assistance, process applications, maintain records, and connect parents with quality childcare options. Great fit if you have customer service/clerical or case management experience, solid computer skills, and want weekday-only work with full benefits.
Evening Babysitter for 10-Year-Old Boy
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Listed as Full-time but this is a one-evening job
- Date/Time: Sunday, Nov 15, 2026, 12:15 AM–4:15 AM
- Salary: Not listed
Watch a chatty 10-year-old—hang out, talk, watch TV, draw, and be there after his 9:30 PM bedtime until parents return. No driving, feeding, or pet care; there’s one friendly Siamese cat.
Church Nursery Babysitter
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Listed as Full-time but this is a single Sunday shift
- Date/Time: Sunday, Nov 15, 2026, 2:30 PM–5:30 PM
- Salary: Not listed
Help in a church nursery with another worker, caring for kids 10 months–4 years during afternoon services. No driving, feeding, or bedtime—just keeping little ones safe, calm, and engaged.
Evening Babysitter for School-Aged Children
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Listed as Full-time but this is a one-night job
- Date/Time: Sat, Nov 21, 2026, 11:30 PM – Sun, Nov 22, 2026, 4:00 AM
- Salary: Not listed
Care for a 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy—main task is brushing teeth and putting them to bed, then staying until parents get home. No pets, no driving, feeding, or bathing.
Evening Toddler Babysitter
- Employer: Wyndy
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Listed as Full-time but this is a single late-night shift
- Date/Time: Wed, Nov 18, 2026, 10:30 PM – Thu, Nov 19, 2026, 2:30 AM
- Salary: Not listed
Spend the evening with a fun 3-year-old boy—no feeding, bathing, or bedtime required. Home has two cats, and the family wants someone playful who enjoys toddlers.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good roles and easy side gigs both go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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