Birmingham has a nice mix of steady social service roles and flexible caregiving gigs right now. If you like helping people—from military families to seniors to kids—there’s something here for you.

Employer: Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI)

Strategic Resources, Inc. (SRI) Location: Birmingham, AL (on/around military installations)

(on/around military installations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role provides confidential, non-medical counseling to service members and their families, using both office and “walk-around” support on base and in the community. Requires a master’s in a counseling-related field and appropriate state license, plus flexibility for some evenings, weekends, and on-base activities.

Employer: United Way of Central Alabama

Location: Birmingham, AL (travel across Alabama)

(travel across Alabama) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advocate for nursing home and long-term care residents, investigate complaints, and monitor facility conditions and laws that affect seniors. Requires a Bachelor’s in Social Work/related field or 3+ years human services experience, strong advocacy and investigation skills, and ability to travel and work some evenings/weekends.

Employer: Talladega Clay Randolph Child Care Corporation – Child Care Central

Location: Birmingham, AL 35209

Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, no weekends

Pay: $18.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life, 401(k) + match, PTO

Help families access childcare assistance, process applications, maintain records, and connect parents with quality childcare options. Great fit if you have customer service/clerical or case management experience, solid computer skills, and want weekday-only work with full benefits.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Listed as Full-time but this is a one-evening job

Listed as but this is a Date/Time: Sunday, Nov 15, 2026, 12:15 AM–4:15 AM

Salary: Not listed

Watch a chatty 10-year-old—hang out, talk, watch TV, draw, and be there after his 9:30 PM bedtime until parents return. No driving, feeding, or pet care; there’s one friendly Siamese cat.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Listed as Full-time but this is a single Sunday shift

Listed as but this is a Date/Time: Sunday, Nov 15, 2026, 2:30 PM–5:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Help in a church nursery with another worker, caring for kids 10 months–4 years during afternoon services. No driving, feeding, or bedtime—just keeping little ones safe, calm, and engaged.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Listed as Full-time but this is a one-night job

Listed as but this is a Date/Time: Sat, Nov 21, 2026, 11:30 PM – Sun, Nov 22, 2026, 4:00 AM

Salary: Not listed

Care for a 9-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy—main task is brushing teeth and putting them to bed, then staying until parents get home. No pets, no driving, feeding, or bathing.

Employer: Wyndy

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Listed as Full-time but this is a single late-night shift

Listed as but this is a Date/Time: Wed, Nov 18, 2026, 10:30 PM – Thu, Nov 19, 2026, 2:30 AM

Salary: Not listed

Spend the evening with a fun 3-year-old boy—no feeding, bathing, or bedtime required. Home has two cats, and the family wants someone playful who enjoys toddlers.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, check the details, and apply soon—good roles and easy side gigs both go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.