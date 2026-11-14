Birmingham is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep our homes, hotels, and streets looking sharp. If you like working on your feet and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Asset Living

Asset Living Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$27 per hour

Keep a residential community running smoothly with repairs, make-readies, pool care, and daily upkeep. This role is ideal if you’re handy, can lift heavy items, and want steady work with benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.

Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.75 per hour + benefits

Support the hotel housekeeping team by stocking carts, delivering linens, and keeping public areas clean. Comes with healthcare, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel discounts, plus a clear path to grow into other hotel roles.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Location: Birmingham, AL (mobile, client sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Detail cars at customers’ locations, handling interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Good fit if you already have your own detailing gear, like working independently, and enjoy meeting customers around town.

Employer: Talent Wave

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, year-round

Pay: Not listed

Work on high-end residential and commercial landscapes doing mowing, edging, pruning, mulching, and irrigation/lighting work. Starts early (6:30 AM) with steady hours through winter, great if you like outdoor work and using power equipment.

Employer: City of Birmingham

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Handle tree planting, trimming, and removal on city property, often using bucket trucks, aerial lifts, and chainsaws. You’ll respond to public safety calls about fallen or dangerous trees, so prior tree service and bucket truck experience plus a driver’s license are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hands-on jobs like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.