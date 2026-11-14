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🔧 Birmingham, AL Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
Birmingham is busy right now with hands-on jobs that keep our homes, hotels, and streets looking sharp. If you like working on your feet and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.
Maintenance Technician – Multifamily Housing
- Employer: Asset Living
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$27 per hour
Keep a residential community running smoothly with repairs, make-readies, pool care, and daily upkeep. This role is ideal if you’re handy, can lift heavy items, and want steady work with benefits, 401(k) match, and paid time off.
Housekeeping Houseperson – Hotel Support Role
- Employer: HVMG – Hospitality Ventures Management Group
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $15.75 per hour + benefits
Support the hotel housekeeping team by stocking carts, delivering linens, and keeping public areas clean. Comes with healthcare, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with 4% match, and hotel discounts, plus a clear path to grow into other hotel roles.
Mobile Car Detailer – On-the-Go Auto Cleaning
- Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details
- Location: Birmingham, AL (mobile, client sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Detail cars at customers’ locations, handling interior and exterior cleaning, polishing, and protection. Good fit if you already have your own detailing gear, like working independently, and enjoy meeting customers around town.
Landscape Crew Member – High-End Properties
- Employer: Talent Wave
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, year-round
- Pay: Not listed
Work on high-end residential and commercial landscapes doing mowing, edging, pruning, mulching, and irrigation/lighting work. Starts early (6:30 AM) with steady hours through winter, great if you like outdoor work and using power equipment.
Tree Trimmer – City of Birmingham
- Employer: City of Birmingham
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Handle tree planting, trimming, and removal on city property, often using bucket trucks, aerial lifts, and chainsaws. You’ll respond to public safety calls about fallen or dangerous trees, so prior tree service and bucket truck experience plus a driver’s license are required.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hands-on jobs like these tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.