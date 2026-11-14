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🏗️ Birmingham, AL Engineering Roles: Multiple Openings to Grow Your Career
Birmingham’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around power, infrastructure, and structural design. If you’re into civil or structural work, there are several solid paths here from entry level to mid‑career.
Early Career Civil Engineering (Overhead Transmission Lines)
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Birmingham, AL (with option for Ft Mill, SC)
- Type: VOLUNTEER / early‑career role
- Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level civil role supporting overhead transmission line projects with WSP’s Power Delivery team. Good fit if you have a BS in Civil Engineering, 0–1 year experience, and want hands‑on exposure to power delivery design, site data collection, and major infrastructure work.
Power Civil/Structural Digital Delivery Specialist
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, regular
- Industry: Power / Power Generation
- Salary: Not listed
Senior digital design role owning the 3D civil/structural model for power projects. You’ll manage BIM/digital delivery, coordinate with other disciplines, and mentor junior digital design staff—ideal if you have 5+ years BIM/digital delivery experience and strong Autodesk Civil 3D skills.
Mid-Level Structural Engineer
- Employer: AFRY
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead structural design on industrial and commercial facilities, from concept through construction. You’ll act as project lead engineer, manage budgets/schedules, and design steel, concrete, and timber systems—great for engineers with 5+ years structural experience and aiming for or holding a PE.
Survey Technician/Instrument Person – Entry Level
- Employer: Dynamic Civil Solutions
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Competitive, BOE (based on experience)
Hands‑on field surveying role working outdoors with experienced surveyors—clearing lines, setting stakes, carrying equipment, and helping operate GPS and total stations. Great starting point if you have a high school diploma, like physical work outside, and want to grow into surveying or civil engineering; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and often room to grow once you’re in the door.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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