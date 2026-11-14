Birmingham’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around power, infrastructure, and structural design. If you’re into civil or structural work, there are several solid paths here from entry level to mid‑career.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Birmingham, AL (with option for Ft Mill, SC )

(with option for ) Type: VOLUNTEER / early‑career role

VOLUNTEER / early‑career role Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level civil role supporting overhead transmission line projects with WSP’s Power Delivery team. Good fit if you have a BS in Civil Engineering, 0–1 year experience, and want hands‑on exposure to power delivery design, site data collection, and major infrastructure work.

Employer: HDR

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, regular

Industry: Power / Power Generation

Power / Power Generation Salary: Not listed

Senior digital design role owning the 3D civil/structural model for power projects. You’ll manage BIM/digital delivery, coordinate with other disciplines, and mentor junior digital design staff—ideal if you have 5+ years BIM/digital delivery experience and strong Autodesk Civil 3D skills.

Employer: AFRY

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead structural design on industrial and commercial facilities, from concept through construction. You’ll act as project lead engineer, manage budgets/schedules, and design steel, concrete, and timber systems—great for engineers with 5+ years structural experience and aiming for or holding a PE.

Employer: Dynamic Civil Solutions

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive, BOE (based on experience)

Hands‑on field surveying role working outdoors with experienced surveyors—clearing lines, setting stakes, carrying equipment, and helping operate GPS and total stations. Great starting point if you have a high school diploma, like physical work outside, and want to grow into surveying or civil engineering; includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and often room to grow once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.