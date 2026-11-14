Birmingham has some solid admin and clerical openings right now, especially if you like organized work and steady hours. Here are several full-time roles where you can put your office skills to work and grow.

Employer: Upstream Rehabilitation

Upstream Rehabilitation Location: Birmingham, AL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the designated Custodian of Records, handling subpoenas, court orders, legal holds, and certified medical record requests from start to finish. Good fit if you have 2+ years in healthcare records/ROI, know HIPAA, and like detailed, legal-focused work with strong benefits.

Employer: Upstream Rehabilitation

Upstream Rehabilitation Location: Birmingham, AL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the entire health information and records release process across a large, multi-site organization. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in HIM/healthcare admin, 7+ years HIM/ROI experience, and 3+ years leading teams, and want a strategic role working closely with Compliance, Legal, IT, and Operations.

Employer: Birmingham Airport Authority

Location: Birmingham, AL (Airport office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based role supporting the Maintenance & Facilities Department with scheduling, meeting prep, filing, invoices, purchase orders, and calls. Great if you have 2+ years clerical/admin experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and like a structured, detail-heavy environment.

Employer: First American (Agency Division)

Location: Birmingham, AL (On-site)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $19.12 – $25.49 per hour

Support the title process by creating files, tracking workflow, answering inquiries, and helping resolve title issues. Best for someone with 4+ years title industry experience, strong data and document skills, and a customer-service mindset.

Employer: Not listed (creative/digital office)

Not listed (creative/digital office) Location: Birmingham, AL (On-site)

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 9:00 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Salary: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, vision, life insurance, PTO, parental leave, retirement plan

Keep a creative office running smoothly by updating spreadsheets, organizing digital files, tracking requests, and coordinating schedules. No prior operations experience required—good for someone organized, dependable, and comfortable with basic office software.

Employer: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Department: The Caring Foundation & Community Relations

The Caring Foundation & Community Relations Location: Birmingham, AL (Hybrid onsite/remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle core administrative duties, including confidential work, scheduling, and communications for a creative, community-focused department. Good match if you have prior admin support experience, are strong with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and can work with little supervision.

Employer: Children’s of Alabama

Location: Main Campus, Lee Building, Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 12:30 p.m.–8:00 p.m. (Day–Evening)

Salary: Not listed

Work in the central scheduling office, helping families book specialty clinic, therapy, testing, and radiology appointments. Great if you have a high school diploma, can multi-task, communicate clearly, and like patient-facing, phone-based scheduling work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.