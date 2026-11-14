Birmingham’s accounting and finance scene is busy right now, with several senior roles open across banking, consulting, government, and corporate. If you’ve got experience and want your next step up, these are worth a look.

Employer: Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham

Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This public sector CFO role leads all finance operations for a regional agency (budgeting, grants, audits, reporting) and manages a team of 4–5. Ideal if you have 8–10+ years in finance/admin, public funds experience, and want a mission-driven leadership seat.

Employer: Intermark Group (via DEPLOY)

(via DEPLOY) Location: Birmingham, AL – hybrid, 4 days/week in office

– hybrid, Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Compensation TBD (base, bonus, benefits)

Hands-on senior Controller role running both accounting and HR for a marketing/advertising agency. You’ll own close, billing, controls, and automation, reporting directly to the CFO and CEO and driving AI/automation across finance and HR.

Employer: PANGEATWO (recruiting for a global industrial distributor)

(recruiting for a global industrial distributor) Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $140,000

Lead international and U.S. tax work for a long-established, global industrial distribution company. Great fit if you’re a CPA with 6+ years in tax (public or multinational), comfortable with U.S. GAAP income tax accounting and SEC-related reporting.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Location: Birmingham or Tuscaloosa, AL

Type: Full-time, office-based (some flexible arrangements possible)

Salary: Not listed

Sales-focused treasury management role building and growing cash management relationships for commercial clients. Good match if you have 3+ years in banking/treasury, strong communication skills, and like a mix of prospecting, pricing, and client strategy.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: Birmingham, AL (role is predominantly remote with some travel)

(role is predominantly remote with some travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated range $97,600 – $162,800

Manage and improve Deloitte’s finance systems portfolio, acting as the bridge between Finance and IT. You’ll lead enhancements, integrations, testing, and a distributed team, ideal if you have 5+ years in finance systems, ERP, or finance transformation.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for a law firm)

(recruiting for a law firm) Location: Listed as Birmingham, AL ; role is fully remote

Listed as ; role is Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $80,000

Senior AP role supporting a high-volume legal accounts payable function for a reputable law firm. Best for candidates with 3+ years AP in a law firm/legal services, who want ownership of full-cycle AP, reconciliations, and month-end work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible for the right experience. Polish your resume, apply early, and don’t be shy about reaching out to the recruiter or hiring manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.