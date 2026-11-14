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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Birmingham, AL
Looking for a new four-legged friend in Birmingham? These adoptable dogs at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.
Saros
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Saros was found in Birmingham and is now safe at the shelter, waiting for a fresh start with a new family.
👉 Meet Saros and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Feyre
- Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black/White
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
👉 Meet Feyre and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Navajo
- Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Navajo was found in Birmingham and is now looking for a safe, stable home.
👉 Meet Navajo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bethany
- Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White/Black
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Bethany was found in Leeds and brought to safety at the shelter.
👉 Meet Bethany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hillary
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Listed as a possibly owned dog; the name Rachel Millwood was given, but no contact information was provided.
👉 Meet Hillary and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Balto
- Breed: Husky mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
- Notes: Balto was found in Kimberly and is now ready to meet potential adopters.
👉 Meet Balto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Birmingham, AL, consider visiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society or giving them a call at (205) 942-1211 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.