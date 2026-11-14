Looking for a new four-legged friend in Birmingham? These adoptable dogs at the Greater Birmingham Humane Society are hoping someone like you will give them a loving home.

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix

Labrador Retriever / Pointer mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Saros was found in Birmingham and is now safe at the shelter, waiting for a fresh start with a new family.

👉 Meet Saros and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)

Shepherd mix (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black/White

Black/White Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

👉 Meet Feyre and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)

Shepherd mix (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Brown/Chocolate/Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Navajo was found in Birmingham and is now looking for a safe, stable home.

👉 Meet Navajo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Hound mix (unknown type)

Hound mix (unknown type) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White/Black

White/Black Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Bethany was found in Leeds and brought to safety at the shelter.

👉 Meet Bethany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Listed as a possibly owned dog; the name Rachel Millwood was given, but no contact information was provided.

👉 Meet Hillary and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Balto was found in Kimberly and is now ready to meet potential adopters.

👉 Meet Balto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Birmingham, AL, consider visiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society or giving them a call at (205) 942-1211 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.