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Birmingham
Birmingham sues owner over Five Points buildings
8 days ago
The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against the owner of three properties in Five Points South, asking a judge to order the buildings demolished and to appoint a receiver to take control of them. The city cites safety concerns and a Nov. 1 shooting at the properties as the reasons for the legal action. More information: https://t.co/fgIMPHsBw5
This content is adapted from materials provided by ABC 33/40 News
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