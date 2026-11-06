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Birmingham

Birmingham sues owner over Five Points buildings

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22d0tb_1Gp5SMBJ00

The City of Birmingham has filed a lawsuit against the owner of three properties in Five Points South, asking a judge to order the buildings demolished and to appoint a receiver to take control of them. The city cites safety concerns and a Nov. 1 shooting at the properties as the reasons for the legal action. More information: https://t.co/fgIMPHsBw5

This content is adapted from materials provided by ABC 33/40 News

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