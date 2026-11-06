undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Birmingham, AL Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Birmingham’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like staying on the move, there are several solid driving and transportation roles open right now.
Commercial Driver's License A Truck Driver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: OTHER (CDL A, local + OTR)
- Pay: $1,500 – $2,000 per day
High daily pay for experienced CDL A drivers moving freight on local and over-the-road routes. You’ll handle different trailer types, follow DOT/FMCSA rules, and keep loads safe and on time.
Tow Truck Driver
- Employer: Hatcher Heavy Duty Services Inc
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: OTHER (20–40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $15 – $20 per hour
Help stranded drivers and move disabled vehicles using flatbed and tow equipment. Good fit if you have solid driving skills, some mechanical know‑how, and can stay calm with stressed customers.
Amazon Delivery Driver – $21.50/hr – Immediate Hiring
- Employer: Irongate Logistics LLC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21 – $21.50 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, paid training
Deliver Amazon packages while keeping a steady full-time schedule and strong benefits. Great if you like fast-paced work, customer interaction, and staying active on your route.
Automotive Lot Coordinator 53453
- Employer: All-Pro Auto Reconditioning
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Not listed (likely full-time)
- Pay: Not listed
Coordinate vehicles at a dealership, help with car movement, inspections, and paperwork between the store and All‑Pro. Good for organized drivers who want steady hours, benefits, and growth in the auto world.
Driver to Students
- Employer: SafeAngel Logistic LLC
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $300 – $1,000 per week
Use your own car to safely drive students to and from school and activities. Flexible part-time work with on‑the‑job training; must have a qualifying car, Alabama license, and work permit. English and Spanish speakers welcome.
Fleet Diesel Technician – Full Time W-2
- Employer: Walpole, Inc.
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $27 – $35 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, life, disability, 401(k) with match, uniforms, boot program, bonuses
Keep a dedicated truck fleet running with diesel diagnostics, brakes, electrical, and more. Ideal for experienced mechanics who want steady daytime hours (7 a.m.–5 p.m.) and full benefits.
Part-time Transfer Mortuary Care Specialist (Weekends Removal Technician)
- Employer: Stateline Mortuary Transport
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Part-time (weekends, 12-hour shifts)
- Pay: $7.25 – $17.25 per hour
Weekend role transporting deceased individuals between hospitals, homes, and funeral homes. Best for calm, professional drivers comfortable with sensitive situations and night or rotating weekend shifts.
If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Birmingham transportation jobs tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.