🚌 Birmingham, AL Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Openings

Birmingham’s roads are busy and so is the hiring scene. If you like staying on the move, there are several solid driving and transportation roles open right now.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: OTHER (CDL A, local + OTR)

OTHER (CDL A, local + OTR) Pay: $1,500 – $2,000 per day

High daily pay for experienced CDL A drivers moving freight on local and over-the-road routes. You’ll handle different trailer types, follow DOT/FMCSA rules, and keep loads safe and on time.

Employer: Hatcher Heavy Duty Services Inc

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: OTHER (20–40 hrs/week)

OTHER (20–40 hrs/week) Pay: $15 – $20 per hour

Help stranded drivers and move disabled vehicles using flatbed and tow equipment. Good fit if you have solid driving skills, some mechanical know‑how, and can stay calm with stressed customers.

Employer: Irongate Logistics LLC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21 – $21.50 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, life, PTO, paid training

Deliver Amazon packages while keeping a steady full-time schedule and strong benefits. Great if you like fast-paced work, customer interaction, and staying active on your route.

Employer: All-Pro Auto Reconditioning

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Pay: Not listed

Coordinate vehicles at a dealership, help with car movement, inspections, and paperwork between the store and All‑Pro. Good for organized drivers who want steady hours, benefits, and growth in the auto world.

Employer: SafeAngel Logistic LLC

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $300 – $1,000 per week

Use your own car to safely drive students to and from school and activities. Flexible part-time work with on‑the‑job training; must have a qualifying car, Alabama license, and work permit. English and Spanish speakers welcome.

Employer: Walpole, Inc.

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $27 – $35 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, life, disability, 401(k) with match, uniforms, boot program, bonuses

Keep a dedicated truck fleet running with diesel diagnostics, brakes, electrical, and more. Ideal for experienced mechanics who want steady daytime hours (7 a.m.–5 p.m.) and full benefits.

Employer: Stateline Mortuary Transport

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time (weekends, 12-hour shifts)

Pay: $7.25 – $17.25 per hour

Weekend role transporting deceased individuals between hospitals, homes, and funeral homes. Best for calm, professional drivers comfortable with sensitive situations and night or rotating weekend shifts.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Birmingham transportation jobs tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.