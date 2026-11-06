⚡ Birmingham, AL Utilities & Infrastructure Roles – Multiple Openings

Birmingham’s power and infrastructure scene is busy right now. If you like hands-on work that keeps energy and facilities running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Revels Contracting Services, Inc.

Revels Contracting Services, Inc. Location: Birmingham, AL (must live in Alabama and within 1 hour of a major airport)

(must live in Alabama and within 1 hour of a major airport) Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$26/hour (with potential raises after training)

(with potential raises after training) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, company vehicle, paid travel expenses, PTO, holidays

Travel 100% of the time installing and maintaining medical imaging equipment in hospitals and clinics across the U.S. Great fit if you’re mechanically minded, like being on the road, and want steady work in a niche healthcare field.

Employer: EDG / K-Temp Inc.

Location: Birmingham, AL

Industry: Electric utilities, electric grid services

Electric utilities, electric grid services Type: Casual (part-time available), non-exempt

Lead field oversight for substation and transmission line projects from construction through commissioning. You’ll coordinate contractors, safety, permits, and QA/QC, so this is ideal for someone with 10–15 years in electric utility transmission or distribution who wants a senior, boots-on-the-ground role.

Employer: RMS Energy

Location: Birmingham, AL (travel across the U.S.)

Type: Likely full-time (field-based)

Likely full-time (field-based) Pay/Benefits: Competitive pay with overtime potential, medical/dental/vision fully paid for employees, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid training, per diem and paid travel time

Entry-level field tech role working on low to high-voltage systems (480V–600kV) at power plants, dams, and industrial sites. Good for someone early in their power career who’s willing to travel up to 75%, work outdoors, and build serious testing and commissioning skills.

Employer: Buffalo Rock Company

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Work for a long-standing local beverage company that’s been serving the community for over 100 years. This role supports plant sanitation, helping keep production safe and compliant in a busy bottling and vending operation.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.