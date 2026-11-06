🧑‍💼 Birmingham, AL HR Jobs: Multiple Mid–Senior Roles Hiring Now

Birmingham’s HR scene is busy right now, with several employers hiring for hands-on and leadership roles. If you’re in benefits, leave, or general HR ops, this is a strong moment to make a move.

Employer: Homeland Talent Solutions (retail client)

Homeland Talent Solutions (retail client) Location: Remote , Birmingham, AL strongly preferred

, Birmingham, AL strongly preferred Type: Contract , through late 2026 / early 2027

, through Pay: $23–$28/hour

Support HR leadership with reporting, HRIS data, and process improvement, including AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, Excel-strong, and want long-term contract stability plus direct exposure to senior HR leaders.

Employer: Motion (Global Industrial)

(Global Industrial) Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Own leave, disability, and workplace accommodation programs across the U.S. and Canada, working closely with vendors and internal partners. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in leave/absence management who likes complex escalations, compliance, and vendor performance oversight.

Employer: Motion (Global Industrial)

(Global Industrial) Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead outsourced benefits, retirement, and leave services for U.S. and Canada, focusing on employee experience and vendor governance. Best for senior HR/Total Rewards pros with 7+ years in benefits/leave and people leadership experience.

Employer: Motion (Global Industrial)

(Global Industrial) Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Design and manage health, welfare, wellness, and leave programs across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Great if you’re a benefits specialist with 5+ years of experience who enjoys plan design, compliance (ERISA, ACA, HIPAA, COBRA), and data-driven program improvements.

Employer: Motion (Global Industrial)

(Global Industrial) Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Serve as the subject-matter expert for retirement and financial wellness plans in the U.S. and Canada. Perfect for someone with 5–8 years in retirement benefits who likes governance, vendor management, and building education/financial wellness strategies.

Employer: University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Location: Birmingham, AL – Onsite

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: $55,180 – $89,670/year

Acts as system admin for UAB PeopleAdmin (faculty applicant tracking and onboarding) and oversees campus-wide faculty recruitment and onboarding. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, ATS experience, and enjoy training users, data/reporting, and process ownership.

Employer: Grandview Medical Center

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Broad HR role in a hospital setting, covering onboarding, orientation, employee relations, investigations, and offboarding. Great for early- to mid-career HR pros with a HR-related degree or 4+ years’ experience who want hands-on generalist work in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the key duties and tools they mention. A focused, tailored application will beat a generic one every time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.