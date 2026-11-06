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🧑💼 Birmingham, AL HR Jobs: Multiple Mid–Senior Roles Hiring Now
Birmingham’s HR scene is busy right now, with several employers hiring for hands-on and leadership roles. If you’re in benefits, leave, or general HR ops, this is a strong moment to make a move.
People & Culture Operations Coordinator (Contract)
- Employer: Homeland Talent Solutions (retail client)
- Location: Remote, Birmingham, AL strongly preferred
- Type: Contract, through late 2026 / early 2027
- Pay: $23–$28/hour
Support HR leadership with reporting, HRIS data, and process improvement, including AI tools like ChatGPT and Claude. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, Excel-strong, and want long-term contract stability plus direct exposure to senior HR leaders.
Leave Administration Manager - Global Industrial
- Employer: Motion (Global Industrial)
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Own leave, disability, and workplace accommodation programs across the U.S. and Canada, working closely with vendors and internal partners. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in leave/absence management who likes complex escalations, compliance, and vendor performance oversight.
Manager, North America Benefits & Leave Administration - Global Industrial
- Employer: Motion (Global Industrial)
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead outsourced benefits, retirement, and leave services for U.S. and Canada, focusing on employee experience and vendor governance. Best for senior HR/Total Rewards pros with 7+ years in benefits/leave and people leadership experience.
Health & Welfare Benefits Manager - Global Industrial
- Employer: Motion (Global Industrial)
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Design and manage health, welfare, wellness, and leave programs across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Great if you’re a benefits specialist with 5+ years of experience who enjoys plan design, compliance (ERISA, ACA, HIPAA, COBRA), and data-driven program improvements.
Retirement Benefits Manager - Global Industrial
- Employer: Motion (Global Industrial)
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Serve as the subject-matter expert for retirement and financial wellness plans in the U.S. and Canada. Perfect for someone with 5–8 years in retirement benefits who likes governance, vendor management, and building education/financial wellness strategies.
PROGRAM MANAGER II – Faculty Affairs
- Employer: University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)
- Location: Birmingham, AL – Onsite
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Salary: $55,180 – $89,670/year
Acts as system admin for UAB PeopleAdmin (faculty applicant tracking and onboarding) and oversees campus-wide faculty recruitment and onboarding. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, ATS experience, and enjoy training users, data/reporting, and process ownership.
HR Generalist
- Employer: Grandview Medical Center
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Broad HR role in a hospital setting, covering onboarding, orientation, employee relations, investigations, and offboarding. Great for early- to mid-career HR pros with a HR-related degree or 4+ years’ experience who want hands-on generalist work in healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the key duties and tools they mention. A focused, tailored application will beat a generic one every time.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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