⚖️ Birmingham, AL Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Birmingham’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially in banking and financial services. If you’ve got risk, AML, or paralegal experience, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. Location: Birmingham, AL (4 days onsite, 1 day remote)

(4 days onsite, 1 day remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the build-out of a global FX trade surveillance program for a Fortune 100, Nasdaq-listed firm. Ideal if you like owning programs end-to-end, working with complex data, and being the go-to person for regulators, audits, and FX compliance questions.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Hoover, AL (Riverchase Complex North Building)

(Riverchase Complex North Building) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Target range from about $73,893 to $92,460 (USD)

Review and challenge BSA/AML/OFAC investigations to make sure they meet regulatory and internal standards. Good fit if you have financial crimes or AML experience and enjoy case review, coaching investigators, and spotting trends in complex data.

Employer: Regions Bank

Location: Birmingham, AL (also open to Atlanta, GA or Charlotte, NC)

(also open to Atlanta, GA or Charlotte, NC) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Target range from about $101,484 to $130,240 (USD)

First-line risk role focused on CRA and Fair Lending reporting, analytics, and performance management. Great for someone with strong compliance and data skills who wants to partner closely with business leaders and shape reporting and strategy.

Employer: First Horizon Bank

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior role owning first line risk and control across banking operations—issues management, RCSA, risk events, and audit/regulator engagement. Best for someone with 15+ years in banking and risk who wants to design and mature risk frameworks, not just operate them.

Employer: Earle Law Firm

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive compensation noted)

Support a trial team through all phases of litigation—research, drafting memos and briefs, organizing case files, discovery, and attending court. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, like being in the courtroom mix, and want room to grow in a smaller firm setting.

If any of these catch your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—legal and compliance roles in Birmingham tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.