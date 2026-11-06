🐶 Playful Pups & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Birmingham

Birmingham has some wonderful dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable pups from Greater Birmingham Humane Society who would love to be your new best friend.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Cream

White/Cream Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Phantom is a young pit bull terrier mix pup with a soft white/cream coat. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for puppy training, playtime, and lots of patience and love. The shelter can share more about his vaccinations, neuter status, and how he does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Phantom and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Shepherd / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Found in Birmingham

Julius is a medium-sized young shepherd mix with a handsome tan and white coat. He was found in Birmingham and is now looking for a stable, loving home. The shelter can tell you more about his energy level, training needs, and whether he might be a good fit with your family and other pets.

👉 Meet Julius and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Found in Homewood

Hershey is a chocolate-and-white puppy with Lab and pit bull terrier in the mix. He was found in Homewood and is now ready for a fresh start. As a baby, he’ll benefit from basic training, socialization, and a family who can guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Hershey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Notes: Found in Fairfield

Roy is an adult pit bull terrier mix with a tan and white coat. Since he’s grown, the shelter may already know more about his personality and how he does with other dogs, kids, or cats. If you’re looking for a dog past the tiny puppy stage, Roy could be a great match.

👉 Meet Roy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Birmingham, AL area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting Greater Birmingham Humane Society or calling (205) 942-1211 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.