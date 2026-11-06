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🐱 Sweet Birmingham Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter
Birmingham has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at one local shelter, hoping someone like you will come meet them.
Knoxx
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
Knoxx is a handsome young American Shorthair with a sleek gray-blue coat. He’s at the perfect age to settle in and grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Knoxx and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kareem
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White / Orange or Red
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
Kareem is a striking adult boy with a white and orange-red coat. If you’re looking for a more settled cat, Kareem could be a great match.
👉 Meet Kareem and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Princess
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White / Black (all)
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
Princess is a beautiful black-and-white adult female. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for.
👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Reese
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all) / White
- Notes: Found in Birmingham
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
Reese is a tiny black-and-white kitten who was found in Birmingham and brought to safety. He’s young and ready to grow up in a caring home.
👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Juicy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all) / White
- Notes: Found in Birmingham
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
Juicy is another adorable black-and-white Birmingham kitten who was found and brought to the shelter. He’s looking for a safe, indoor home.
👉 Meet Juicy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kurby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all) / White
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
Kurby is a young black-and-white female with lots of life ahead of her. She’s ready to settle into a forever home and bond with her new people.
👉 Meet Kurby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray or Blue / White
- Notes: Found in Birmingham
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
Charlie is a sweet gray-and-white kitten who was found in Birmingham. She’s small now, but ready to grow into a loving family member.
👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cameron
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all) / White
- Notes: Found in Birmingham
- Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society
- Phone: (205) 942-1211
Cameron is a black-and-white male kitten, also found in Birmingham and now safe at the shelter. He’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home.
👉 Meet Cameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society or calling (205) 942-1211 to ask about these wonderful kitties.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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