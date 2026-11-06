🐱 Sweet Birmingham Cats Ready for Adoption at Local Shelter

Birmingham has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at one local shelter, hoping someone like you will come meet them.

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Knoxx is a handsome young American Shorthair with a sleek gray-blue coat. He’s at the perfect age to settle in and grow up with your family.

👉 Meet Knoxx and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White / Orange or Red

White / Orange or Red Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Kareem is a striking adult boy with a white and orange-red coat. If you’re looking for a more settled cat, Kareem could be a great match.

👉 Meet Kareem and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White / Black (all)

White / Black (all) Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Princess is a beautiful black-and-white adult female. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can feel safe and cared for.

👉 Meet Princess and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all) / White

Black (all) / White Notes: Found in Birmingham

Found in Birmingham Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Reese is a tiny black-and-white kitten who was found in Birmingham and brought to safety. He’s young and ready to grow up in a caring home.

👉 Meet Reese and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all) / White

Black (all) / White Notes: Found in Birmingham

Found in Birmingham Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Juicy is another adorable black-and-white Birmingham kitten who was found and brought to the shelter. He’s looking for a safe, indoor home.

👉 Meet Juicy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all) / White

Black (all) / White Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Kurby is a young black-and-white female with lots of life ahead of her. She’s ready to settle into a forever home and bond with her new people.

👉 Meet Kurby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray or Blue / White

Gray or Blue / White Notes: Found in Birmingham

Found in Birmingham Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Charlie is a sweet gray-and-white kitten who was found in Birmingham. She’s small now, but ready to grow into a loving family member.

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all) / White

Black (all) / White Notes: Found in Birmingham

Found in Birmingham Shelter: Greater Birmingham Humane Society

Phone: (205) 942-1211

Cameron is a black-and-white male kitten, also found in Birmingham and now safe at the shelter. He’s ready for a fresh start in a loving home.

👉 Meet Cameron and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting the Greater Birmingham Humane Society or calling (205) 942-1211 to ask about these wonderful kitties.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.