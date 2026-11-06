🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Birmingham Right Now

Birmingham neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, especially for yard work and projects at home.

Item: Mobile car detailing service (premium wash and detail)

Location: South Eastlake / Ruffner, Birmingham, AL

Source: nextdoor.com

This listing is for a mobile car detailing service based in Birmingham. The offer includes:

Premium exterior wash

Interior detail wash

Wheel & tire deep clean

Iron decontamination

Pet hair removal

Gloss sealant

Carpet/seat extraction

The detailer comes to you in the Birmingham area. Check the post for any pricing or special offers, as the listing does not clearly state that the service itself is free.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of six wooden spindles/stakes

Condition: Nails still in the wood

Approx. size: 41" long x 1.25" square

Location: Porch pickup in Hoover near Spain Park High School (Caldwell Crossings, Birmingham, AL)

Source: nextdoor.com

These are six sturdy wooden spindles that can be used as garden stakes or for small construction projects. Nails are still in them, so you may want gloves and tools to remove or work around the nails. The post notes “FREE”, even though the title says “for sale.”

Porch pickup makes it easy—just message the poster on Nextdoor to arrange a time and get exact directions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 4 empty mulch bags (2 cu ft size)

Details: Each bag contains more empty bags inside; poster says they work better than trash bags

Location: Porch pickup in Hoover near Spain Park High School (Caldwell Crossings, Birmingham, AL)

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re doing yard work or cleanup, these empty mulch bags can be reused for trash, leaves, or garden waste. There are 4 main bags, each with extra empty bags tucked inside, so you’ll get a good stack of reusable plastic bags in one pickup.

Porch pickup near Spain Park High School—contact the neighbor through Nextdoor to confirm they’re still available and get the exact address.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Birmingham tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.