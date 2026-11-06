📅 Honor Ron “Papa Jack” Jackson at NSLM on Nov. 5

📅 Celebrate Ron “Papa Jack” Jackson’s legacy in Birmingham

A special program on November 5, 2026 will honor former Major League Baseball player Ron “Papa Jack” Jackson and his journey from the Powder Hills community to the big leagues.

Event details

What: Tribute program and conversation with Ron Jackson

Tribute program and conversation with Ron Jackson Where: Negro Southern League Museum

Who: Open to former players

RSVP: Required to attend

Dr. Layton Revel will present Jackson with the Enduring Legacy Award and release a new researched booklet about Jackson’s career and impact.

The event is hosted by Jefferson County District 2 Commissioner Sheila Tyson, the Negro Southern League Museum (NSLM), and the Center for Negro League Baseball Research (CNLBR).

Former players who RSVP can hear Jackson share stories about his early life, local sports days, and playing on national and global stages, while reconnecting with others and celebrating Birmingham’s athletic history.