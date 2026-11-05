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📅 District 7 Gives Back family event on Nov. 7
📅 District 7 Gives Back community event
Join neighbors for District 7 Gives Back on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Roosevelt City, 6012 Malcolm Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35228.
This is a family-friendly event, so you can bring kids and loved ones along. The listing does not include more details about activities or services, but it is framed as a community “gives back” day for District 7 residents.
If you live in or near District 7 or the Roosevelt City area and want to be part of a local community gathering, mark your calendar and stop by during the event hours.
More Info: DISTRICT 7 GIVES BACK | City of Birmingham, Alabam...
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