📅 District 7 Gives Back family event on Nov. 7

📅 District 7 Gives Back community event

Join neighbors for District 7 Gives Back on Saturday, November 7, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM at First Baptist Church Roosevelt City, 6012 Malcolm Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35228.

This is a family-friendly event, so you can bring kids and loved ones along. The listing does not include more details about activities or services, but it is framed as a community “gives back” day for District 7 residents.

If you live in or near District 7 or the Roosevelt City area and want to be part of a local community gathering, mark your calendar and stop by during the event hours.