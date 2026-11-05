⚡ Birmingham, AL Utility & Infrastructure Jobs With Multiple Openings

Birmingham’s infrastructure scene is busy right now, with crews working nonstop to keep power and water systems running strong. If you like hands-on work and being out in the field, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pike Corporation

Pike Corporation Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a crew building and repairing underground electrical distribution systems, working on both energized and de-energized lines. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years of underground line experience, a CDL, and don’t mind travel, storm work, and outdoor conditions. Strong benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: Exo

Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time (Non-exempt)

Pay: $27.00/hour

Supervise a small crew while you inspect wooden utility poles for safety and structural issues, document findings in a data app, and recommend repairs. This is a good fit if you like fieldwork, can travel up to 90%, handle physical tasks (walking uneven terrain, lifting up to 50 lbs), and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 10 paid holidays.

(Note: A second posting for this same Exo role exists with a different link but the same job details and pay.)

Employer: Not listed (Water Treatment Utility)

Not listed (Water Treatment Utility) Location: Birmingham, AL, US

Department: Water Treatment

Type: Full-time, Non-exempt

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level operations role at a 24/7 water treatment facility, helping with lab tests, sampling, equipment checks, and preventive maintenance while you work toward a Grade IV Water Treatment Plant Certification. Great if you have a high school diploma, 6+ months of maintenance or water systems experience, and want to grow your skills in a stable utility career.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, travel, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.