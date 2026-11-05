🎓 Birmingham Education Jobs: Multiple Roles From $15/hr to $98K

Birmingham’s education scene is busy right now—great options whether you’re just starting out with kids or leading full programs at the university level.

Employer: Healthy Kids Programs

Healthy Kids Programs Location: Glen Iris Elementary School, Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time (Afternoons, follows school calendar)

(Afternoons, follows school calendar) Pay: $15.00/hour

Work weekday afternoons (about 2:30–6:00 PM) helping kids with homework, STEAM projects, and play. Standout perks include employer-paid childcare for your own school-age kids, telehealth, vision/dental options, 401(k), paid sick time, and on-demand pay.

Employer: Healthy Kids Programs

Healthy Kids Programs Location: South Hampton Elementary School, Birmingham, AL

Type: Part-time (Afternoons, follows school calendar)

(Afternoons, follows school calendar) Pay: $15.00/hour

Similar setup at a different school: lead fun, hands-on activities and keep kids safe and engaged after class. Great fit for education majors, parents, or retirees wanting steady school-year hours plus employer-paid childcare and growth opportunities.

Employer: SAIC

Location: Birmingham ATCT/TRACON, Birmingham, AL

Type: Listed as Part-time (Day shift)

Listed as (Day shift) Category: Training / Education

Training / Education Target Salary Range: $40,001 – $80,000 (based on experience and other factors)

Teach and mentor air traffic controllers using current ATC systems and simulators for the FAA. You’ll need at least 5 years of FAA Certified Professional Controller (CPC) experience or recent FAA contract instructor experience, plus the ability to obtain a Public Trust clearance.

Employer: University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)

Location: Birmingham, AL (Onsite, University campus)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Annual Salary: $60,835 – $98,855

Lead UAB’s TRIO Academic Services, including counseling, advising, tutoring, and remedial math/English courses. This role covers grant writing, budgeting, staff supervision, and federal reporting, and requires a master’s degree plus 4 years of related experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.