🤝 Birmingham AL Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings

Birmingham has some strong openings right now if you love helping people and want steady, mission-driven work. These roles are all with one well-known local nonprofit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Employer: The Arc of Central Alabama

The Arc of Central Alabama Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a group home and support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their daily lives. You’ll manage staff, keep the home safe and person-centered, handle schedules and documentation, and work closely with families and nurses.

Good fit if you:

Have a Bachelor’s in human services (or H.S. diploma/GED plus strong related experience)

(or H.S. diploma/GED plus strong related experience) Bring experience with intellectual disabilities and some supervisory background

and some Have reliable transportation and a valid Alabama driver’s license

and a Can handle active, physical work and occasional heavy lifting

Employer: ARC of Central Alabama

ARC of Central Alabama Location: Birmingham, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy Community Day Program site where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities spend their day learning, socializing, and getting out into the community. You’ll supervise staff, plan activities and outings, manage the schedule and budget, and make sure the program meets state and accreditation rules.

Good fit if you:

Have a Bachelor’s in human services/education/psychology or 3–5 years’ IDD experience

or Bring 2+ years working with IDD and 1+ year supervising or leading staff

and Are comfortable with behavior support, crisis de‑escalation, and documentation

Hold a valid Alabama driver’s license and can pass background, drug, and TB checks

You’ll also get access to strong benefits noted in the posting: sector-leading medical coverage, 10% retirement match, 20 days PTO in year one, and double-time holiday pay for seven holidays.

If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.