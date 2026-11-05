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🤝 Birmingham AL Community & Social Services Roles – Multiple Openings
Birmingham has some strong openings right now if you love helping people and want steady, mission-driven work. These roles are all with one well-known local nonprofit serving people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Group Home Manager
- Employer: The Arc of Central Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a group home and support adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in their daily lives. You’ll manage staff, keep the home safe and person-centered, handle schedules and documentation, and work closely with families and nurses.
Good fit if you:
- Have a Bachelor’s in human services (or H.S. diploma/GED plus strong related experience)
- Bring experience with intellectual disabilities and some supervisory background
- Have reliable transportation and a valid Alabama driver’s license
- Can handle active, physical work and occasional heavy lifting
Day Program Manager
- Employer: ARC of Central Alabama
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a busy Community Day Program site where adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities spend their day learning, socializing, and getting out into the community. You’ll supervise staff, plan activities and outings, manage the schedule and budget, and make sure the program meets state and accreditation rules.
Good fit if you:
- Have a Bachelor’s in human services/education/psychology or 3–5 years’ IDD experience
- Bring 2+ years working with IDD and 1+ year supervising or leading staff
- Are comfortable with behavior support, crisis de‑escalation, and documentation
- Hold a valid Alabama driver’s license and can pass background, drug, and TB checks
You’ll also get access to strong benefits noted in the posting: sector-leading medical coverage, 10% retirement match, 20 days PTO in year one, and double-time holiday pay for seven holidays.
If one of these sounds right, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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