Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Birdsboro, PA? These dogs at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Mutt mix

Mutt mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

Enchilada is a young mixed-breed pup with her whole life ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.

👉 Meet Enchilada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Name on listing: ARLB-Stray

ARLB-Stray Breed: Medium Terrier mix

Medium Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

This white male Terrier mix puppy is listed as a stray and is still very young. He’ll do best with a family ready to guide him as he grows, with gentle training and structure.

👉 Meet this Terrier puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / Boxer mix

Husky / Boxer mix Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County

Phone: (610) 373-8830

Dan is a seasoned sweetheart with wise old eyes and a lot of character. He has a few “lumps and bumps” from a life well lived, but he still enjoys the good things in life. Dan has previously lived with another dog and is described as a polite walking companion who likes to keep a comfortable pace.

If you’re looking for a calm, older dog with charm and stories to tell, Dan could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Birdsboro, PA, consider visiting the Animal Rescue League of Berks County or calling (610) 373-8830 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.