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🐶 Playful Pups & Gentle Seniors Ready for Adoption in Birdsboro
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Birdsboro, PA? These dogs at the Animal Rescue League of Berks County are hoping for a cozy home and a family to love.
Enchilada
- Breed: Mutt mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Enchilada is a young mixed-breed pup with her whole life ahead of her. As a baby, she’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and lots of patience and love.
👉 Meet Enchilada and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ARLB-Stray
- Name on listing: ARLB-Stray
- Breed: Medium Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
This white male Terrier mix puppy is listed as a stray and is still very young. He’ll do best with a family ready to guide him as he grows, with gentle training and structure.
👉 Meet this Terrier puppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dan
- Breed: Husky / Boxer mix
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White
- Shelter: Animal Rescue League of Berks County
- Phone: (610) 373-8830
Dan is a seasoned sweetheart with wise old eyes and a lot of character. He has a few “lumps and bumps” from a life well lived, but he still enjoys the good things in life. Dan has previously lived with another dog and is described as a polite walking companion who likes to keep a comfortable pace.
If you’re looking for a calm, older dog with charm and stories to tell, Dan could be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Dan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Birdsboro, PA, consider visiting the Animal Rescue League of Berks County or calling (610) 373-8830 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.